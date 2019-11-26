AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
26. November 2019, 14:10 Uhr
Ski alpinErneut Kreuzbandriss bei Ragnhild Mowinckel

Nach Bernadette Schild und Christina Ager hat es nun die nächste Skifahrerin erwischt: Die Norwegerin Ragnhild Mowinckel verpasst mit Kreuzbandriss die ganze Saison.

13.52 Uhr, 26. November 2019
Ragnhild Mowinckel bei den Olympischen Spielen in Pyeongchang
Ein Bild aus schöneren Tagen: Ragnhild Mowinckel bei den Olympischen Spielen in Pyeongchang 2018, wo sie Silber geholt hatte © GEPA pictures
 

Die Norwegerin Ragnhild Mowinckel hat innerhalb von nur acht Monaten zum zweiten Mal einen Kreuzbandriss im rechten Knie erlitten. Die 27-Jährige zog sich die schwere Verletzung im Training in Norwegen zu. Die zweifache Olympia-Zweite und der norwegische Verband bestätigten, dass dies das Saisonende bedeutet.

Die WM-Dritte in der Kombination von Aare 2019 hatte sich vor acht Monaten im Abfahrtstraining beim Weltcup-Finale in Soldeu in Andorra bereits das Kreuzband gerissen.

Hier verkündet Mowinckel die schlechte Nachricht auf Instagram:

