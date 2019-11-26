Die Norwegerin Ragnhild Mowinckel hat innerhalb von nur acht Monaten zum zweiten Mal einen Kreuzbandriss im rechten Knie erlitten. Die 27-Jährige zog sich die schwere Verletzung im Training in Norwegen zu. Die zweifache Olympia-Zweite und der norwegische Verband bestätigten, dass dies das Saisonende bedeutet.
Die WM-Dritte in der Kombination von Aare 2019 hatte sich vor acht Monaten im Abfahrtstraining beim Weltcup-Finale in Soldeu in Andorra bereits das Kreuzband gerissen.
Hier verkündet Mowinckel die schlechte Nachricht auf Instagram:
I wish this was the annunciation of my comeback this season...but unfortunately this is the opposite😔 Last week I tore my ACL again during a training in Bjorli. Nothing dramatic, no crash, no pain and no idea what just had happened. These are some of the guys who helped me back last time... and we’ll do it again! ☺️ I’m devastated, but dealing with the fact that this setback will once again just be exactly that... a setback. I’m sad to miss this season - being on the sidelines is not fun, but in lack of a better punchline - I’ll be back ☺️😌 Thanks💛