Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Seite per E-Mail senden

Seite drucken

Schriftgröße größer

Schriftgröße kleiner

Ein Bild aus schöneren Tagen: Ragnhild Mowinckel bei den Olympischen Spielen in Pyeongchang 2018, wo sie Silber geholt hatte © GEPA pictures

Die Norwegerin Ragnhild Mowinckel hat innerhalb von nur acht Monaten zum zweiten Mal einen Kreuzbandriss im rechten Knie erlitten. Die 27-Jährige zog sich die schwere Verletzung im Training in Norwegen zu. Die zweifache Olympia-Zweite und der norwegische Verband bestätigten, dass dies das Saisonende bedeutet.

Die WM-Dritte in der Kombination von Aare 2019 hatte sich vor acht Monaten im Abfahrtstraining beim Weltcup-Finale in Soldeu in Andorra bereits das Kreuzband gerissen.

Hier verkündet Mowinckel die schlechte Nachricht auf Instagram: