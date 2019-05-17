Facebook

Israel Folau sorgt für Empörung © APA/AFP/GEOFF CADDICK

Australiens Rugbyverband (Rugby Australia) kündigte die Zusammenarbeit mit dem 30-Jährigen am Freitag auf. Grund dafür sind verschiedene Botschaften Folaus in sozialen Netzwerken.

Darin hatte der streng gläubige Christ unter anderem erklärt, dass auf Homosexuelle die Hölle warte. Mit der Auflösung des Vertrags steht der 73-fache Nationalspieler nun vor dem Ende seiner Karriere. Israel "Izzy" Folau war zuletzt für die New South Wales Waratahs in der Liga Super Rugby aktiv. Im vergangenen Monat hatte er auf seinem Instagram-Konto an die Adresse von "Trinkern, Homosexuellen, Ehebrechern" geschrieben: "Die Hölle wartet auf Euch."

Auf Twitter empörte er sich darüber, dass bei Eintragungen ins Geburtenregister im Bundesstaat Tasmanien künftig das Geschlecht nicht mehr festgelegt werden muss. Schon 2018 hatte Folau eine Verwarnung kassiert, weil er Homosexuelle zur Hölle gewünscht hatte.