Australiens Rugbyverband (Rugby Australia) kündigte die Zusammenarbeit mit dem 30-Jährigen am Freitag auf. Grund dafür sind verschiedene Botschaften Folaus in sozialen Netzwerken.
Darin hatte der streng gläubige Christ unter anderem erklärt, dass auf Homosexuelle die Hölle warte. Mit der Auflösung des Vertrags steht der 73-fache Nationalspieler nun vor dem Ende seiner Karriere. Israel "Izzy" Folau war zuletzt für die New South Wales Waratahs in der Liga Super Rugby aktiv. Im vergangenen Monat hatte er auf seinem Instagram-Konto an die Adresse von "Trinkern, Homosexuellen, Ehebrechern" geschrieben: "Die Hölle wartet auf Euch."
Auf Twitter empörte er sich darüber, dass bei Eintragungen ins Geburtenregister im Bundesstaat Tasmanien künftig das Geschlecht nicht mehr festgelegt werden muss. Schon 2018 hatte Folau eine Verwarnung kassiert, weil er Homosexuelle zur Hölle gewünscht hatte.
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________