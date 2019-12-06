Arizona mit Grabner stoppte Flyers-Erfolgslauf

Die Arizona Coyotes mit Michael Grabner haben in der National Hockey League (NHL) den Erfolgslauf der Philadelphia Flyers gestoppt. Matchwinner beim 3:1-Erfolg am Donnerstag war Phil Kessel mit zwei Powerplay-Toren, sein Teamkollege Michael Grabner blieb hingegen zum fünften Mal in Serie ohne Scorerpunkt. Michael Raffl fehlte bei den Flyers wegen seines am Dienstag erlittenen Fingerbruchs.