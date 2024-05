(FILES) International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan speaks during a press conference at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota, on April 25, 2024. The International Criminal Court's prosecutor Karim Khan said on May 20, 2024, that he had applied for arrest warrants for alleged war crimes of top Israeli and Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar, over their conflict, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) © LUIS ACOSTA