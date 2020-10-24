Jennifer Aniston wählt Biden: "Nicht lustig, für Kanye zu stimmen"

"Friends"-Star Jennifer Aniston (51) hat vor der US-Wahl am 3. November von der frühen Stimmabgabe Gebrauch gemacht und dem demokratischen Kandidaten Joe Biden und seiner Vizekandidatin Kamala Harris ihre Stimme gegeben. "Ich habe sie gewählt, denn im Moment ist unser Land mehr gespalten als je zuvor", schrieb die Schauspielerin am Freitag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram zu zwei Fotos, auf denen sie den Stimmzettel an einer Wahlurne einwirft.
US-Präsident Donald Trump warf sie vor, die Corona-Pandemie, Wissenschaft und Rassismusprobleme nicht ernst zu nehmen. Es gehe um die Zukunft dieses Landes und der ganzen Welt, mahnte Aniston.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
Die Schauspielerin rief ihre Fans dazu auf, verantwortungsvoll zu handeln. "Es ist nicht lustig, für Kanye zu stimmen", schrieb Aniston. Der Rapper Kanye West (43) hatte im Juli bekannt gegeben, dass er sich für das Amt des Präsidenten bewerben wolle. Wegen verpasster Anmeldefristen schaffte er es jedoch in vielen Staaten nicht auf den Wahlzettel. Der Grammy-Gewinner ermunterte seine Fans, ihn dennoch als "Write-in"-Kandidaten einzutragen - also seinen Namen per Hand auf einen Stimmzettel zu schreiben.