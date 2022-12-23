Krippenfeiern für Kinder
Judenburg-St. Magdalena: 15,30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Judenburg-St. Nikolaus: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Peter/Judenburg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Unzmarkt: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Zeltweg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Gaal: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Knittelfeld: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Kobenz: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Seelsorgezentrum St. Josef: 15 Uhr.
Lind-Massweg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Rachau: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schönberg/Knittelfeld: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Marein-Feistritz: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Margarethen/Knd: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Murau: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ranten: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schöder: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Georgen/Murau: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Obdach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Frojach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Oberwölz: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schönberg/Lachtal: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Lorenzen/Scheifling: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Peter/Kammersberg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Teufenbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Fohnsdorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hetzendorf bei den Weihestätten: 15.30 Uhr.
Sillweg: 17 Uhr.
Pöls: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Oswald-Möderbrugg: 15 Uhr, Seelsorgestelle Möderbrugg.
Mariahof: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Perchau/Sattel: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pöllau/Neumarkt: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Lambrecht: 16.30 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
Christmetten
Frauenburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Judenburg-St.Magdalena: 24 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Judenburg-St. Nikolaus: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Maria Buch: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Georgen/Judenburg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Peter/Judenburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Zeltweg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Gaal: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Großlobming: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Kleinlobming: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Knittelfeld: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Kobenz: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Lind-Massweg: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schönberg/Knittelfeld: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Seckau: 22 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
St. Lorenzen/Knittelfeld: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Margarethen/Knd: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Krakaudorf: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Krakauebene: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Murau: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Predlitz: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ranten: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schöder: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Georgen/Murau: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Ruprecht/Murau: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Turrach: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Anna/Lavantegg: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wortgottesdienst
St. Georgen/Obdach: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Wolfgang/Obdach: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Frojach: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Niederwölz: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Oberwölz: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Peter/Kammersberg: 20.30 Uhr, Filialkirche Althofen.
St. Peter/Kammersberg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wortgottesfeier
Allerheiligen/Pöls: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bretstein: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Fohnsdorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Oberzeiring: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pöls: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pusterwald: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Oswald-Möderbrugg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Mariahof: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Neumarkt: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Karchau: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Heiligenstadt: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Blasen: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Lambrecht: 24 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
St. Marein/Neumarkt: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Veit/Gegend: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Steirisch-Laßnitz: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Zeutschach: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Gottesdienste evangelische Pfarren
Knittelfeld: 15.30 Uhr, Evangelische Bekennerkirche.
Judenburg: 16.30 Uhr, Evangelische Pfarrgemeinde.
Telefonseelsorge: Tel. 142
Die Daten haben die Diözese Graz-Seckau und die evangelische Kirche zur Verfügung gestellt.