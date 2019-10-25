Facebook

Manuel Poppinger © APA/EXPA/JFK

Die größten Erfolge des 30-jährigen Tirolers Manuel Poppinger waren Team-WM-Silber 2015 in Falun und Mannschafts-Bronze bei der Skiflug-Heim-WM 2016 am Kulm.

Sein bestes Weltcup-Einzelergebnis erreichte er 2015 mit einem siebenten Rang im Skifliegen von Vikersund.

Auf Instagram hat Manuel Poppinger seinen Rücktritt ebenfalls schon bestätigt: "It's time so say goodbye! I want to say thank you for all the support I got from everybody the last few years. There have been bad and good moments in those years but finally I want to say it was an awesome part of my life. Thank you so much!"