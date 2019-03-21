AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
21. März 2019, 11:04 Uhr
Video des TagesSki-Ass Shiffrin begeistert auch mit tänzerischen Qualitäten

Mikaela Shiffrin legt für ihre Fans einen Shuffle-Dance hin.

10.52 Uhr, 21. März 2019
ALPINE SKIING - FIS WC Final Soldeu
Shiffrin und ihr Freund Mathieu Faivre © GEPA pictures
 

Auf ihrem Instagram-Account hat das US-Ski-Ass Mikeala Shiffrin nun ihr Versprechen eingelöst, nach dem Saisonende einen "Happy-Dance" zum Besten zu geben. Und die Gesamtweltcupsiegerin beweist dabei, dass sie auch ohne Ski an den Füßen große Beweglichkeits-Qualitäten besitzt.

