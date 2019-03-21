Auf ihrem Instagram-Account hat das US-Ski-Ass Mikeala Shiffrin nun ihr Versprechen eingelöst, nach dem Saisonende einen "Happy-Dance" zum Besten zu geben. Und die Gesamtweltcupsiegerin beweist dabei, dass sie auch ohne Ski an den Füßen große Beweglichkeits-Qualitäten besitzt.
A couple weeks ago I mentioned doing an end-of-season-happy-dance... and of course you all were like OMG DO IT. I have also become mildly obsessed with shuffle dancing and I feel like there is no better happy dance than a shuffle and although I only know 2 moves right now, I am very proud of those two moves (okay maybe three moves if that spinny one counts for anything😂). Anyway, you asked for a happy dance, and you got it... enjoy! And please go easy in the comments, thanks🙏🏻😂😝💃🥳🥳🥳 (I‘ll post the full vid of the actual *learning* part on my IG TV!)