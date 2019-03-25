Facebook

Rob Gronkowski © APA/AFP/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Die National Football League (NFL) verliert einen ihrer größten Stars. Rob Gronkowski von Super-Bowl-Sieger New England Patriots hat am Sonntagabend in einem Instagram-Posting seinen Rücktritt bekanntgegeben. Der 29-Jährige gilt als einer der besten Tight Ends der NFL-Geschichte. Mit seiner Physis hat er das Spiel auf der Position revolutioniert.

Gronkowski fing in seiner Karriere 79 Touchdown-Pässe - mehr als jeder anderer Spieler, seit er 2010 in die Liga kam. Mit den von Tom Brady angeführten Patriots gewann er 2015, 2017 und 2019 die Super Bowl. "Gronk" wurde in seiner Karriere allerdings auch immer wieder von schweren Verletzungen zurückgeworfen.

In seiner Rücktrittserklärung sprach Gronkowski, der im Mai 30 Jahre alt wird, von der "größten Entscheidung" seines bisherigen Lebens. "Ich liebe dich, Mann", lautete Bradys Replik im sozialen Netzwerk Instagram. Gronkowski war in den vergangenen Jahren der mit Abstand wichtigste Passempfänger der Quarterback-Legende.