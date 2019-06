P1: Going for his first F1 win

P2: Youngest ever Grand Prix winner + Orange Army behind him

P3: Going for third win of the year

P4: A five-time world champion

P5: Career-best start for the rookie



It’s gonna be a cracker tomorrow 🔥 Who said @f1 was boring?! 😜#AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/84cyk1lvf2