Lichtermeer in Wien

Lichtermeer am Ort des Terrors in der Wiener City © (c) APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

Zunächst hatten sich heute tagsüber Imame, Religionslehrer und auch der Wiener Oberrabbiner Schlomo Hofmeister versammelt, um öffentlich um die Opfer des Terroranschlags in Wien zu trauern.

Später fanden sich viele junge Menschen, darunter jüdische Studierende und Studentenvertreter sowie Vertreter der Muslimischen Jugend Österreich zusammen, um der Opfer zu gedenken und um ein starkes Signal der Einigkeit zu senden.

Vor dem Lichermeer sprach auch SP-Parteivorsitzende Pamela Rendi-Wagner, die sagte: "Terror ist der feige Versuch, andere klein zu machen, um sich selbst größer zu fühlen". Man werde keinen Milimeter weichen. Von der ÖVP war Othmar Karas gekommen und appellierte an den Zusammenhalt der Gesellschaft.

"Wien ist verletzt worden", konstatierte die grüne Vizebürgermeisterin, Birgit Hebein: "Du starkes Wien, du gehst nicht unter. Und das wird immer so sein." Freiheit, Solidarität, Demokratie und Aufklärung seien "Versprechen dieser Stadt, die wir jeden Tag erneuern werden".