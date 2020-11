View this post on Instagram

In a lively Zoom call earlier this year between HRH The Prince of Wales and Editor-In-Chief @Edward_Enninful, the Prince unveiled the sustainable fashion project he’s been working on, how he perceives his own style and why, after 50 years, he’s still a firm advocate of sustainability. “I’m one of those people who hates throwing anything away,” the Prince tells Edward Enninful. “I’d rather have [clothes] repaired and maintained, even patched if necessary.” Watch the full film at the link in bio.