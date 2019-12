Generalprobe"Mars 2020"-Rover bestand Fahrprüfung auf der Erde

After its first driving test at @NASAJPL, our #Mars2020 rover has "earned its driver's license" and is ready to roll on the Red Planet! https://t.co/A6OmkAtFvC



🎦 Watch a livestream of the rover in our Spacecraft Assembly Facility: https://t.co/7pYlnv5AgJ pic.twitter.com/fJWKDY1sQz