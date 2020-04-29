Magier Roy Horn mit Coronavirus infiziert

"Wir können bestätigen, dass Roy Horn positiv auf das Virus getestet worden ist, das Covid-19 hervorruft", zitierten mehrere US-Medien eine Mitteilung des Pressesprechers.
Der 75-Jährige, der von einem Tiger-Angriff im Jahr 2003 schwer gezeichnet ist, spreche gut auf die Behandlung an, hieß es weiter. Das Duo ließ über den Sprecher Grüße an alle ausrichten, die von der Pandemie betroffen sind.
"Siegried & Roy" sind für ihre Auftritte mit weißen Tigern und Löwen weltbekannt. Ihre Karriere endete im Oktober 2003, als ein Tiger Roy Horn bei einer Vorstellung schwer verletzte. Von dem schwerem Blutverlust, Schlaganfällen und einer Gehirnoperation nach dem Unfall konnte sich Horn nie mehr vollständig erholen.
armen Roy wird auch nix erspart...zuerst der Löwenangriff, dann die Lähmung, dann der Schlaganfall und nun "C"..... aber ein zacher Knochen würde ich meinen, wahrscheinlich weil der starke Siegfried nicht von seiner Seite rückt. Liebe auch in turbulenten Zeiten- so gehört es.