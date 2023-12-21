Krippenfeiern für Kinder
Bärnbach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Edelschrott: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Hirschegg: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kainach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Köflach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Ligist: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Maria Lankowitz: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mooskirchen: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Pack: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Martin/Wöllmißberg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Stallhofen: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Voitsberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Christmetten
Bärnbach: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Edelschrott: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche; 24 Uhr, St. Hemma. Graden: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Hirschegg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kainach: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Köflach: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Ligist: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Maria Lankowitz: 24 Uhr, Pfarrkirche; 22 Uhr, Herz-Jesu-Kirche Gößnitz. Modriach: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mooskirchen: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Pack: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Piber: 17 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Salla: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Jakob in Geistthal: 21 Uhr, Weihnachtsandacht, Pfarrkirche. St. Johann ob Hohenburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Martin/Wöllmißberg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Stallhofen: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Voitsberg: 22 Uhr, Stadtpfarrkirche.
Gottesdienste evangelische Pfarren
Voitsberg: 15.30 Uhr, Gottesdienst mit Krippenspiel, Evangelische Gustav-Adolf-Kirche. Christfest am 25. Dezember um 9.30 Uhr.
Für Einsame
Telefonseelsorge: Tel. 142
Die Daten stellten die Diözese Graz-Seckau und die evangelische Kirche zur Verfügung.