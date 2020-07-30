Bitte warten - Ihr Zugang wird eingerichtet.
30. Juli 2020, 23:13 Uhr
Graz

Ski alpinKjetil Jansrud wurde Vater einer Tochter

Frau des norwegischen Skistars brachte am Sonntag ein Mädchen zur Welt.

21.47 Uhr, 30. Juli 2020
 

Beste Neuigkeiten hat Kjetil Jansrud zu vermelden. Der norwegische Skistar verkündete am Donnerstag via Facebook und Instagram die Geburt seines ersten Kindes. Seine Frau Benedicte Isabel brachte am Sonntag ein Mädchen namens Froya zur Welt. Der zweimalige Gesamtweltcupsieger und Gewinner von 23 Weltcuprennen sprach vom "größten Moment meines Lebens".

