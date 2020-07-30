Beste Neuigkeiten hat Kjetil Jansrud zu vermelden. Der norwegische Skistar verkündete am Donnerstag via Facebook und Instagram die Geburt seines ersten Kindes. Seine Frau Benedicte Isabel brachte am Sonntag ein Mädchen namens Froya zur Welt. Der zweimalige Gesamtweltcupsieger und Gewinner von 23 Weltcuprennen sprach vom "größten Moment meines Lebens".
Welcome to this world, Frøya ❤️ Last sunday I experienced the biggest moment of my life. I can’t begin to describe the emotions of being present and seeing @benedicteisabel fight through hours of birth and then at the end holding our daughter in my hands. I am so immensely proud of you my love. Frøya is perfect, and we are breathtakingly in love.