Lindsey Vonn hat es vorgemacht und in dieser Saison wollte auch Breezy Johnson ihren ersten Weltcup-Sieg einfahren. Mit Platz vier in der Abfahrt von Garmisch hat sie ebenso schon ihr Talent unter Beweis gestellt wie mit Rang sieben bei den Spielen im Februar. Die Fußstapfen von Landsfrau Vonn müssen aber noch warten - zumindest für eine Saison. Denn die Nachwuchshoffnung hat sich bei einem Teamtraining in Chile einen Kreuzbandriss zugezogen und wird in der kommenden Saison pausieren.
"Vielleicht wurde ich geboren, um eine Rennfahrerin zu sein. Denn während ich das Skifahren liebe, ist das Rennen meine wahre Leidenschaft", sagte Johnson. "Dieses Gefühl, wenn du mit 100 Kilometern pro Stunde eine Piste hinunter zu fliegst und dein Körper und Gehirn mit voller Kapazität, ich noch schneller zu machen - für dieses Gefühl lebe ich."
Sad to announce that training last week in Chile I tore my ACL. Original prognosis sounded like I might be okay, but upon further evaluation we discovered the unfortunate news. Now I’ll just have to have as speedy of a recovery as possible #likethewind . When I was younger I thought an ACL tear was the worst thing that could happen to a ski racer. Now I know better. ACL tears are, relatively speaking, pretty lucky in our world. Perhaps that makes things better. I have less fear about the surgery and rehab to come. Yes I know it will be difficult, painful, and aggravating, but I have dealt with all of those things before. But that luck cuts me like a two-edged sword because I also look to the future and see myself waiting for 14 excruciating (and I say excruciating in a mental sense) months to once again throw myself down a World Cup course, and all of that for a little ACL tear, which makes it feel a bit like a curse from the universe. Perhaps I was born to be a racer because while I love skiing, racing is my true passion. That feeling of flying down a course at 80 miles an hour, body and brain both working at full capacity to try to make you go even faster, that feeling is living. No, I will not miss an Olympics, and World Championships come back around in this sport. But for me the thought of spending 14 months without that true feeling of living, that feeling of racing, kills me a little bit inside. I would love to think that everything happens for a reason, that anything is possible, but my experience with this sport has dissuaded me from those illusions. So while I am grateful that this injury isn’t worse, the next 14 months feel like they might be the hardest I have ever faced.
Weiters gibt sie sich kämpferisch: "Ich verpasse keine Olympischen Spiele und Weltmeisterschaften werden wiederkommen. Aber 14 Monate ohne dieses wahre Lebensgefühl zu verbringen, macht mich fertig. Ich würde gerne denken, dass alles aus einem bestimmten Grund geschieht, aber meine Erfahrung mit diesem Sport hat mich von diesen Illusionen abgeschreckt. Während ich dankbar bin, dass diese Verletzung nicht schlimmer ist, befürchte ich, dass die die nächsten 14 Monate die schwersten sein werden, die ich erleben werde."