Sie wollte in die Fußstapfen von Lindsey Vonn, nun geht es erst einmal in den OP. Breezy Johnson erlitt einen Kreuzbandriss.

Facebook

Google+

Twitter

WhatsApp

Seite per E-Mail senden

Seite drucken

Schriftgröße größer

Schriftgröße kleiner

© AP

Lindsey Vonn hat es vorgemacht und in dieser Saison wollte auch Breezy Johnson ihren ersten Weltcup-Sieg einfahren. Mit Platz vier in der Abfahrt von Garmisch hat sie ebenso schon ihr Talent unter Beweis gestellt wie mit Rang sieben bei den Spielen im Februar. Die Fußstapfen von Landsfrau Vonn müssen aber noch warten - zumindest für eine Saison. Denn die Nachwuchshoffnung hat sich bei einem Teamtraining in Chile einen Kreuzbandriss zugezogen und wird in der kommenden Saison pausieren.

"Vielleicht wurde ich geboren, um eine Rennfahrerin zu sein. Denn während ich das Skifahren liebe, ist das Rennen meine wahre Leidenschaft", sagte Johnson. "Dieses Gefühl, wenn du mit 100 Kilometern pro Stunde eine Piste hinunter zu fliegst und dein Körper und Gehirn mit voller Kapazität, ich noch schneller zu machen - für dieses Gefühl lebe ich."

Weiters gibt sie sich kämpferisch: "Ich verpasse keine Olympischen Spiele und Weltmeisterschaften werden wiederkommen. Aber 14 Monate ohne dieses wahre Lebensgefühl zu verbringen, macht mich fertig. Ich würde gerne denken, dass alles aus einem bestimmten Grund geschieht, aber meine Erfahrung mit diesem Sport hat mich von diesen Illusionen abgeschreckt. Während ich dankbar bin, dass diese Verletzung nicht schlimmer ist, befürchte ich, dass die die nächsten 14 Monate die schwersten sein werden, die ich erleben werde."