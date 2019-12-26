Die Schweizerin Jolanda Neff musste mit einem Milzriss, einer gebrochenen Rippe sowie einer kollabierten Lunge ins Krankenhaus gebracht werden, wo sie drei Nächte verbringen musste. "Während ich in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, mit dem Mountainbike unterwegs war, kam ich mit hoher Geschwindigkeit von der Strecke ab und prallte auf einen Stapel Baumstämme mit stacheligen Ästen. Meine Lunge kollabierte teilweise, ich brach mir eine Rippe und meine Milz wurde gerissen, was zu inneren Blutungen führte", schrieb die 26-Jährige auf Instagram, und weiter: "Ich habe immer noch große Schmerzen und das Atmen ist schwer, aber mein Zustand ist jetzt stabil. Ich schlafe viel. Weitere Pläne wurden noch nicht gemacht."
Welchen Einfluss die Verletzungen auf Neffs Vorbereitung auf die Olympia-Saison 2020 haben, ist noch nicht klar.
Hi everyone, I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! While I was riding my mountain bike in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, I came off the trail at high speed and crashed onto a pile of tree trunks with spiky branches. My lungs partially collapsed, I broke a rib, and my spleen got ruptured which caused internal bleeding. To stop the bleeding, the medical team first wanted to remove my spleen with emergency surgery but luckily the trauma team at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, had an expert who could do a procedure called embolization, which meant he went into the artery of my leg to go up to the artery of my spleen to block it with a plug. I am very lucky to be in such good hands!! @luca_shaw has been taking such great care of me and I can’t thank him and his fantastic family enough for being here for me 24/7. Also big thanks to @steelcitymedia for getting me out of the woods. The people at Mission Hospital did an excellent job in a life-threatening situation and my guardian angel has been amazing the last couple days. Trek has been super supportive and sent me a bouqet of beautiful flowers. I‘m still in a lot of pain and breathing is hard, but my condition is stable now. I’m sleeping a lot. Further plans have not been made yet. Thank you to everyone for your messages! Jolanda 🖤
Neff ist dreifache U23-Weltmeisterin im Mountainbike-Cross-Country, dreifache Mountainbike-Gesamtweltcup-Siegerin, Weltmeisterin im Mountainbike-Marathon und Cross-Country.