03. Jänner 2020, 17:48 Uhr
Dank süßem HaubenfotoBaby Archie beschert neuseeländischer Strickwarenfirma Auftragsflut

Die Haube, die Baby Archie trug, ist mittlerweile ausverkauft. Über den Hype um den jüngsten britischen Royal.

14.37 Uhr, 03. Jänner 2020
Dieses Foto ging durch die Instagram-Welt und machte die Haube berühmt © Instagram
 

2020 wird ein starkes Jahr für eine neuseeländische Strickwarenfirma. Nach einem Foto mit einer Haube des jüngsten britischen Royals - Baby Archie - hagelte es Aufträge. „Ich bekomme sekündlich neue Bestellungen“, sagte Mitgründerin Claire Conza laut örtlichen Medienberichten heute. Die „Cocobear“ genannte Mütze sei inzwischen ausverkauft - mitten im neuseeländischen Sommer.

Die Kopfbedeckung sei Harry und der damals schwangeren Herzogin Meghan im Oktober 2018 bei einem Besuch in Neuseeland geschenkt worden. Das Ehepaar Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) hatten zum neuen Jahr wie berichtet eine Fotoserie mit Bildern von 2019 auf ihrem Instagram-Account geteilt. Darunter war auch ein Vater-Sohn-Foto aus Kanada, das Archie mit der Strickhaube zeigte.

