2020 wird ein starkes Jahr für eine neuseeländische Strickwarenfirma. Nach einem Foto mit einer Haube des jüngsten britischen Royals - Baby Archie - hagelte es Aufträge. „Ich bekomme sekündlich neue Bestellungen“, sagte Mitgründerin Claire Conza laut örtlichen Medienberichten heute. Die „Cocobear“ genannte Mütze sei inzwischen ausverkauft - mitten im neuseeländischen Sommer.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
Die Kopfbedeckung sei Harry und der damals schwangeren Herzogin Meghan im Oktober 2018 bei einem Besuch in Neuseeland geschenkt worden. Das Ehepaar Prinz Harry (35) und Herzogin Meghan (38) hatten zum neuen Jahr wie berichtet eine Fotoserie mit Bildern von 2019 auf ihrem Instagram-Account geteilt. Darunter war auch ein Vater-Sohn-Foto aus Kanada, das Archie mit der Strickhaube zeigte.