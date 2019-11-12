Hilaria Baldwin (35) hat die zweite Fehlgeburt innerhalb von sieben Monaten erlitten. "Wir sind sehr traurig, dass wir heute erfahren haben, dass unser Baby nach vier Monaten gestorben ist", schrieb die Ehefrau von US-Schauspieler Alec Baldwin (61) am Dienstag auf Instagram. "Ich weiß nicht, was ich noch sagen soll. Ich stehe noch unter Schock."
Die Yoga-Lehrerin postete außerdem ein Video, in dem sie mit ihrer kleinen Tochter Carmen (6) über die Fehlgeburt spricht. Die 35-Jährige hatte bereits im April über eine Fehlgeburt gesprochen, vor zwei Monaten bestätigte sie dann eine erneute Schwangerschaft. Das Baby wäre der fünfte gemeinsame Nachwuchs der Baldwins gewesen. Das Paar ist seit 2012 verheiratet. Die älteste Tochter des Schauspielers, der in der Comedysendung "Saturday Night Live" regelmäßig US-Präsident Donald Trump mimt, stammt aus seiner Ehe mit der Schauspielerin Kim Basinger.
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that’s all I ask ❤️
