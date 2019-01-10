Für Modefans sind die Fashion-Weeks in New York, London, Mailand und Paris Fixtermine. Jetzt darf die Liste um eine Veranstaltung erweitert werden. Denn in Los Angeles findet vom 1. bis zum 4. Februar 2019 die erste vegane Modewoche unter dem Motto "Facing Our Time" statt. Dort soll striktes Leder- und Pelzverbot herrschen. "Dies wird eine Hommage an die Tiere und eine Ode an das Ende der Tierausbeutung in allen Formen sein", steht auf der Website des Events geschrieben.
Die Tierschutzaktivistin Emmanuelle Rienda ist die Gründerin der sogenannten "Vegan Fashion Week". Sie möchte mit dem Event über die Verwendung von tierischen Materialien aufklären. Ethische, soziale und ökologische Aspekte sollen neben der neuesten Mode auch mittels Vorträge angesprochen werden. Zum Beispiel durch eine Rede des Klimaforschers und Friedensnobelpreisträgers Robert Lempert.
Nach dem Startschuss in Los Angeles soll die vegane Fashion Week auch in anderen Ländern stattfinden.
Los Angeles is the largest city in the United States to ban the sale of fur clothing and accessories. . . Not only that, California just past first U.S. ban on animal-tested cosmetics. . . A good step in the right direction and the reason why we chose Los Angeles to launch the first edition of Vegan Fashion Week. . #veganfashionweek #veganfashion #thefutureoffashion #furban #crueltyfreefashion
Choose compassion and invest in a 100% ANIMAL FREE winter jacket. Geese and ducks are often plucked alive so that their down can be stuffed inside outerwear, bedding, and other products. One jacket made of down requires the feathers from up to 7 live birds… There are lots of alternatives to animal-based feathers and down. Some are made from natural ingredients such as coconut husks, some are eco-friendly synthetic materials, some are a mix between synthetic and natural or recycled materials, and some come straight from synthetic fibers. A few brands we love that boast cruelty free winter jackets are @save_the_duck @boida_athletica @barodrywear and @wuxlymovement. #veganfashionweek #thefutureoffashion #vfw
Vegan alternatives in mainstream fashion are already easily accessible, it’s just a matter of choice, not a matter of style anymore! Have you noticed @drmartensofficial carries a vegan line? Come and discover the best of vegan fashion worldwide February 2-3 at the @cmcdtla. Early bird tickets available. Link in bio. #thefutureoffashion #veganfashionweek #vfw