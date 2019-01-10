Facebook

Bei der veganen Fashion Week in Los Angeles soll Aktivismus auf Mode treffen © (c) iordani - stock.adobe.com

Für Modefans sind die Fashion-Weeks in New York, London, Mailand und Paris Fixtermine. Jetzt darf die Liste um eine Veranstaltung erweitert werden. Denn in Los Angeles findet vom 1. bis zum 4. Februar 2019 die erste vegane Modewoche unter dem Motto "Facing Our Time" statt. Dort soll striktes Leder- und Pelzverbot herrschen. "Dies wird eine Hommage an die Tiere und eine Ode an das Ende der Tierausbeutung in allen Formen sein", steht auf der Website des Events geschrieben.

Die Tierschutzaktivistin Emmanuelle Rienda ist die Gründerin der sogenannten "Vegan Fashion Week". Sie möchte mit dem Event über die Verwendung von tierischen Materialien aufklären. Ethische, soziale und ökologische Aspekte sollen neben der neuesten Mode auch mittels Vorträge angesprochen werden. Zum Beispiel durch eine Rede des Klimaforschers und Friedensnobelpreisträgers Robert Lempert.

Nach dem Startschuss in Los Angeles soll die vegane Fashion Week auch in anderen Ländern stattfinden.