Krippenfeiern für Kinder
Arnfels: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Bad Gams: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Deutschlandsberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Ehrenhausen: 14 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Eibiswald: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Frauental: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Gamlitz: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Gleinstätten: 15 Uhr, auch Christmette Pfarrkirche. Groß St. Florian: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Hengsberg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Heiligenkreuz/Waasen: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Hollenegg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Klein: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Lang: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche Lannach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Leibnitz: 15 Uhr und 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Leutschach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mettersdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Oberhaag: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Preding: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Andrä/Sausal: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Stefan/Rosental: 14 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Jakob/Freiland: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Josef/Weststmk: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Margarethen/Lebring: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche St. Martin/Sumtal: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Nikolai/Sausal: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Nikolai/Drassling: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Peter/Sumtal: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Stefan/Stainz: 14.30 Uhr und 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Ullrich/Greith: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Veit/Südsteiermark: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Stainz: 15 Uhr Pfarrkirche. Strass: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wagna: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wettmannstätten: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wies: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wildon: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wolfsberg Schwarzautal: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Christmetten
Allerheiligen/Wildon: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Arnfels: 21.00 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Bad Gams: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Deutschlandsberg: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Ehrenhausen: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Eibiswald: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Frauental: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Frauenberg: 8.30 Uhr. Gabersdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Gamlitz: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Groß St. Florian: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Heiligenkreuz/Waasen: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Hengsberg: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kitzeck: 18 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Klein: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Lang: 19.30 Uhr Turmblasen, 20 Uhr Christmette Lannach: 19.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Leibnitz: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Leibnitz: 19 Uhr, Heilige Messe, Stadtpfarrkirche. Leutschach: 8.30 Uhr, Gottesdienst Maria Osterwitz: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mettersdorf: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Preding: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Andrä/Sausal: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Jakob/Freiland: 18.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Johann/Saggautal: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Josef/Weststmk: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Lorenzen/Eibiswald: 19 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Margarethen/Lebring: 20 Uhr Turmblasen, 20.30 Uhr Christmette St. Martin/Sulmtal: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Nikolai/Sausal: 21 Uhr Pfarrkirche St. Nikolai/Drassling: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Oswald/Eibiswald: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Peter/Sulmal: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Stefan/Stainz: 22 Uhr, 22.30 Uhr Turmblasen, Pfarrkirche. St. Stefan/Rosental: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Veit/Südsteiermark: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Soboth: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Spielfeld: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Stainz: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Strass: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Trahütten: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wagna: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Weinburg am Saßbach: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wettmannstätten: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wies: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wildon: 21.30 Uhr Turmblasen, 22 Uhr Christmette, Pfarrzentrum Wolfsberg/Schwarzautal: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Gottesdienste evangelische Pfarren
Deutschlandsberg: 23 Uhr, Evangelische Pfarrkirche. Leibnitz: 17 Uhr, Heiliger Abend mit Krippenspiel, Evangelische Pfarrkirche. Stainz: Christvesper mit Weihnachtsspiel 16 Uhr.
Für Einsame
Telefonseelsorge: Tel. 142
Die Daten stellten die Diözese Graz-Seckau und die evangelische Kirche zur Verfügung.