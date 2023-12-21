Krippenfeiern für Kinder

Bad Gleichenberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Bad Radkersburg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Bierbaum: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Deutsch Goritz: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Edelsbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Eichkögl: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Fehring: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Feldbach: 14 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Gnas: 14.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Halbenrain: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kapfenstein: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Jagerberg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kirchbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kirchberg in der Raab: 16 Uhr, Kirchpark. Klöch: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mettersdorf am Saßbach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mureck: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Ottendorf an der Rittschein: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Paldau: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Riegersburg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Anna am Aigen: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Peter am Ottersbach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Stefan im Rosental: 14 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Straden: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Tieschen: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Trautmannsdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wolfsberg im Schwarzautal: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Christmetten

Bad Gleichenberg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Bad Radkersburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Bierbaum: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Breitenfeld an der Rittschein: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Deutsch Goritz: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Edelsbach: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Eichkögl: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Fehring: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Feldbach: 22 Uhr, Stadtpfarrkirche. Gnas: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Halbenrain: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Hatzendorf: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Jagerberg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kapfenstein: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kirchbach: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Kirchberg an der Raab: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Klöch: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mettersdorf am Saßbach: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Mureck: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Ottendorf an der Rittschein: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Paldau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Riegersburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Anna am Aigen: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Peter am Ottersbach: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. St. Stefan/Rostental: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Straden: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Trössengraben: 21 Uhr, St. Michaelskirche. Tieschen: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Trautmannsdorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Unterlamm: 20 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Weinburg/Saßbach: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Wolfsberg im Schwarzautal: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Gottesdienste evangelische Pfarren

Bad Radkersburg: 16.30 Uhr, Evangelische Christuskirche. Feldbach: 16 Uhr, Familiengottesdienst, Christuskirche. Minihof-Liebau: 22 Uhr, Evangelische Kirche.

Für Einsame

Telefonseelsorge: Tel. 142

Die Daten stellten die Diözese Graz-Seckau und die evangelische Kirche zur Verfügung.