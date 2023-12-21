Hier finden Sie die geplanten Termine für die Christmetten und Krippenfeiern im Bezirk.

Krippenfeiern für Kinder:

Altenmarkt: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Bad Blumau: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Bad Loipersdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Bad Waltersdorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Burgau: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Dechantskirchen: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Ebersdorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Festenburg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Friedberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche, Mutter Teresa Kapelle und Kapelle Schwaighof.

Fürstenfeld: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Großsteinbach: 16 Uhr, Blaindorf.

Großwilfersdorf: 14 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Grafendorf: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Hainersdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Hartberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Ilz: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Kaindorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Ottendorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Pinggau: 15 Uhr, Sparbaregg, 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Pöllau: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Pöllauberg: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Rohrbach/Lafnitz: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Schäffern: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Johann/Haide: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Lorenzen/Wechsel: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Magdalena/Lemberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Stubenberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Vorau: 15 Uhr, Stiftskirche.

Waldbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Wörth: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Christmetten:

Altenmarkt: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Bad Blumau: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Bad Loipersdorf: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Bad Waltersdorf: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Burgau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Dechantskirchen: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Ebersdorf: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Eichberg: 20.45 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Festenburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Fürstenfeld: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Grafendorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Großsteinbach: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Großwilfersdorf: 17 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Hainersdorf: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Hartberg: 21 Uhr: Klosterkirche; 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche und Spielstätte.

Ilz: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Kaindorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Maria Lebing: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Mönichwald: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Neudau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Ottendorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Pinggau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Pöllau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Pöllauberg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Rohrbach/Lafnitz: 22.15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Schäffern: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Söchau: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Jakob/Walde: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Johann/Haide: 21 Uhr, Lorettokapelle, 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Johann/Herberstein: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Lorenzen/Wechsel: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

St. Magdalena/Lemberg: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Stubenberg: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

Vorau: 22 Uhr, Marktkirche; 24 Uhr, Stiftskirche.

Waldbach: 22.30 Uhr, Kapelle Breitenbrunn.

Wenigzell: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. 

Gottesdienste evangelische Pfarren:

Hartberg: 17 Uhr, Evangelische Jesus-Christus-Kirche.

Fürstenfeld: 17 Uhr, Familiengottesdienst; 22 Uhr, Christmette, Heilandskirche.

Rudersdorf: 15.30 Uhr, Bethaus. 

Für Einsame:

Telefonseelsorge: Tel. 142

Die Daten stellten die Diözese Graz-Seckau und die evangelische Kirche zur Verfügung.