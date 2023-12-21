Hier finden Sie die geplanten Termine für die Christmetten und Krippenfeiern im Bezirk.
Krippenfeiern für Kinder:
Altenmarkt: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Blumau: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Loipersdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Waltersdorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Burgau: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Dechantskirchen: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ebersdorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Festenburg: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Friedberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche, Mutter Teresa Kapelle und Kapelle Schwaighof.
Fürstenfeld: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Großsteinbach: 16 Uhr, Blaindorf.
Großwilfersdorf: 14 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Grafendorf: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hainersdorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hartberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ilz: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Kaindorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ottendorf: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pinggau: 15 Uhr, Sparbaregg, 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pöllau: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pöllauberg: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Rohrbach/Lafnitz: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schäffern: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Johann/Haide: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Lorenzen/Wechsel: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Magdalena/Lemberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Stubenberg: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Vorau: 15 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
Waldbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Wörth: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Christmetten:
Altenmarkt: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Blumau: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Loipersdorf: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Waltersdorf: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Burgau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Dechantskirchen: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ebersdorf: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Eichberg: 20.45 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Festenburg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Fürstenfeld: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Grafendorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Großsteinbach: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Großwilfersdorf: 17 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hainersdorf: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hartberg: 21 Uhr: Klosterkirche; 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche und Spielstätte.
Ilz: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Kaindorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Maria Lebing: 23 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Mönichwald: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Neudau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Ottendorf: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pinggau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pöllau: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Pöllauberg: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Rohrbach/Lafnitz: 22.15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schäffern: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Söchau: 21.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Jakob/Walde: 20.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Johann/Haide: 21 Uhr, Lorettokapelle, 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Johann/Herberstein: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Lorenzen/Wechsel: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Magdalena/Lemberg: 21 Uhr, Pfarrkirche. Stubenberg: 22.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Vorau: 22 Uhr, Marktkirche; 24 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
Waldbach: 22.30 Uhr, Kapelle Breitenbrunn.
Wenigzell: 22 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Gottesdienste evangelische Pfarren:
Hartberg: 17 Uhr, Evangelische Jesus-Christus-Kirche.
Fürstenfeld: 17 Uhr, Familiengottesdienst; 22 Uhr, Christmette, Heilandskirche.
Rudersdorf: 15.30 Uhr, Bethaus.
Für Einsame:
Telefonseelsorge: Tel. 142
Die Daten stellten die Diözese Graz-Seckau und die evangelische Kirche zur Verfügung.