In einem sehr emotionalen Video verabschiedete sich Mikaela Shiffrin via Instagram von ihrem verstorbenen Vater. Dazu rezitiert sie John Denver.

Vor etwas mehr als einer Woche ist der Vater von Mikaela Shiffrin, Jeff Shiffrin, an den Folgen eines Unfalls in seinem Haus in Edwards, Colorado, im Alter von nur 65 Jahren verstorben. Der Ski-Superstar hat sich seither vorerst vom Weltcup-Geschehen zurückgezogen. Nun verabschiedete sich Mikaela in einem herzzerreißenden Video via Instagram von ihrem "Dad".

In diesem werden sehr emotionale Szenen aus ihrer Kindheit und von ihren Erfolgen gezeigt. Dazu rezitiert Mikaela Shiffrin die Worte von "Perhaps Love", einem Song von John Denver, das der amerikanische Liedermacher einst gemeinsam mit Placido Domingo gesungen hat.

Am Ende richtet sie Dankesworte an die Fans. "Wir möchten uns bei jedem Einzelnen von euch für die Liebe und Unterstützung bedanken. Vielen Dank für eure Gebete, eure Umarmungen, eure Liebe und eure ermutigenden Worte, die unsere Familie wirklich tief berührt haben"