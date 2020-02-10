Vor etwas mehr als einer Woche ist der Vater von Mikaela Shiffrin, Jeff Shiffrin, an den Folgen eines Unfalls in seinem Haus in Edwards, Colorado, im Alter von nur 65 Jahren verstorben. Der Ski-Superstar hat sich seither vorerst vom Weltcup-Geschehen zurückgezogen. Nun verabschiedete sich Mikaela in einem herzzerreißenden Video via Instagram von ihrem "Dad".
We want to thank each and every one of you for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for your prayers, for your hugs and love, and your words of encouragement that have truly touched our family to the core. To the media: our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy and—most of all—thank you for your beautiful words about our father/husband. Your words keep us going. In lieu of flowers, we'd ask that you donate to the @usskiteam (donations.usskiandsnowboard.org) and the @alzassociation (alz.org): two non-profits that are hugely important to my family. Thank you to our family and friends for being here for us, but more importantly for being here for him. Lastly, we want to thank the Vail Valley community and the entire ski community for being so incredibly special and supportive. This sport we are so passionate about—this sport our father/husband was so passionate about—is an incredible source of healing...and the mountains offer overwhelming solace during this devastating time. We don’t know where we’ll go from here, but we know we will lean on each other and love each other more than ever. Aloha. - With Love, Mikaela, @eileenshiffrin, @taylorshiffrin and @kristioslund (Courtesy of Mikaela’s Team)
In diesem werden sehr emotionale Szenen aus ihrer Kindheit und von ihren Erfolgen gezeigt. Dazu rezitiert Mikaela Shiffrin die Worte von "Perhaps Love", einem Song von John Denver, das der amerikanische Liedermacher einst gemeinsam mit Placido Domingo gesungen hat.
Am Ende richtet sie Dankesworte an die Fans. "Wir möchten uns bei jedem Einzelnen von euch für die Liebe und Unterstützung bedanken. Vielen Dank für eure Gebete, eure Umarmungen, eure Liebe und eure ermutigenden Worte, die unsere Familie wirklich tief berührt haben"