Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Seite per E-Mail senden

Seite drucken

Schriftgröße größer

Schriftgröße kleiner

Caroline Wozniacki nach ihrem Sieg bei den Australien Open © APA/AFP/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Die 29-jährige Dänin will ihre Profi-Karriere nach den Australian Open in Melbourne (20. Jänner bis 2. Februar 2020) beenden, die sie 2018 gewonnen hatte. "Ich habe professionell Tennis gespielt, seit ich 15 Jahre alt bin. In dieser Zeit habe ich ein fantastisches erstes Kapitel in meinem Leben gehabt", schrieb Caroline Wozniacki auf Instagram.

Unter anderem 30 Turniersiege, 71 Wochen an der Spitze der Weltrangliste, Fahnenträgerin für ihr Heimatland bei den Olympischen Spielen 2016 in Rio de Janeiro - "ich habe alles erreicht, was ich mir auf dem Court nur erträumen konnte", schrieb Wozniacki, die im Juni den ehemaligen NBA-Basketballer David Lee geheiratet hatte.

Der Rücktritt habe keine gesundheitlichen Gründe und sei auch kein Goodbye, erklärte Wozniacki, die an einer Autoimmunkrankheit (rheumatoide Arthritis) leidet. Sie freue sich darauf, die nun vor ihre liegende Reise mit ihren Fans zu teilen. Wozniacki hatte zu Beginn des Vorjahres mit dem Sieg des Grand-Slam-Turniers in Melbourne ihren größten Erfolg gefeiert.