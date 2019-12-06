Die 29-jährige Dänin will ihre Profi-Karriere nach den Australian Open in Melbourne (20. Jänner bis 2. Februar 2020) beenden, die sie 2018 gewonnen hatte. "Ich habe professionell Tennis gespielt, seit ich 15 Jahre alt bin. In dieser Zeit habe ich ein fantastisches erstes Kapitel in meinem Leben gehabt", schrieb Caroline Wozniacki auf Instagram.
Unter anderem 30 Turniersiege, 71 Wochen an der Spitze der Weltrangliste, Fahnenträgerin für ihr Heimatland bei den Olympischen Spielen 2016 in Rio de Janeiro - "ich habe alles erreicht, was ich mir auf dem Court nur erträumen konnte", schrieb Wozniacki, die im Juni den ehemaligen NBA-Basketballer David Lee geheiratet hatte.
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
Der Rücktritt habe keine gesundheitlichen Gründe und sei auch kein Goodbye, erklärte Wozniacki, die an einer Autoimmunkrankheit (rheumatoide Arthritis) leidet. Sie freue sich darauf, die nun vor ihre liegende Reise mit ihren Fans zu teilen. Wozniacki hatte zu Beginn des Vorjahres mit dem Sieg des Grand-Slam-Turniers in Melbourne ihren größten Erfolg gefeiert.