#RUSAUT #IIHFWorlds Welcome Ivan Telegin!



Added to the @russiahockey roster today and scores on his first shift!



Stay up to the minute with game action with the IIHF App:

 https://t.co/PDQtNtuJxc

▶️ https://t.co/yImldTg3TU pic.twitter.com/36mThRBQzI