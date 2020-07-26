Die britische Königin hat ein neues Porträt vorgestellt bekommen. Und weil die Zeiten besondere sind wurde ein Gemälde von Queen Elizabeth II. (94) zum allerersten Mal in einer feierlichen Zeremonie online enthüllt. Das Oberhaupt des Vereinigten Königreichs verfolgte die Aktion per Computer mit. Später veröffentlichte der Palast das Bild samt Schnappschüssen bei Instagram.
🌎 The Queen paid a virtual visit to the @ukforeignoffice this week to hear about their COVID-19 response and take part in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait of Her Majesty. . The Queen praised the work of @ukforeignoffice staff for their role in: . ✈️ Helping British travellers to return home as part of the UK’s largest-ever peacetime repatriation . 🏥 Securing the delivery of over 16m items of Personal Protective Equipment from overseas, distributed to key workers fighting the virus on the frontline . 💉 Working with other countries to develop a vaccine . 🖼 📸 ➡️ The new portrait of Her Majesty - unveiled at the start of the call - was commissioned by the @ukforeignoffice and pays tribute to The Queen’s contribution to British diplomacy, having visited over 100 countries throughout her reign. . To watch the full video, visit The Royal Family’s YouTube channel (link in bio).
"Ich bin froh, dass ich die Gelegenheit hatte, es zu sehen", sagte die Queen nach der Enthüllung. Nachsatz: "Ich hoffe, dass ich es eines Tages im wirklichen Leben zu Gesicht bekomme." Das Porträt zeigt die Königin auf einem verzierten Stuhl sitzend in einem türkisfarbenen Kleid.