US-Popsängerin Britney Spears (38) will im neuen Jahr mehr Yoga machen. "Ich bin Anfängerin", schrieb sie zu einem Video von sich am Donnerstag auf Instagram. Sie wolle ihren Rücken und ihren Brustkorb öffnen, so Spears weiter. Es sei für sie aber schwierig loszulassen.
In dem Video steht sie im Bikini in einem Garten und macht einige der bekannteren Yoga-Übungen wie den "herabschauenden Hund" oder die "Kobra". Um sie herum laufen ihre Hunde. Innerhalb weniger Stunden wurde das kurze Video bereits über zwei Millionen mal aufgerufen. "Ich danke Gott für Mutter Natur", schrieb Spears. Sie helfe ihr, sich zu erden, und es öffne ihren Geist, wenn sie nach draußen gehe.
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
In den vergangenen Monaten war es still um die Sängerin geworden. Anfang 2019 war ihr Vater schwer erkrankt. Das hatte ihr zu schaffen gemacht und sie hatte sich größtenteils aus der Öffentlichkeit zurückgezogen.