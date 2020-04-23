AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
23. April 2020, 06:02 Uhr
Bündchen fürs LebenDie Jogginghose: Gemeinsam durch dick und dünn

Die Jogginghose: vom modischen Schreckgespenst zur treuen Lebensabschnittspartnerin in der Krise oder: Probier’s mal mit Gemütlichkeit.

Von Carmen Oster | 05.50 Uhr, 23. April 2020

Einem Buch und dem dazu passenden Film zufolge trägt Anna Wintour ja Prada. Doch in Zeiten einer Pandemie weicht sogar die „Vogue“-Chefin einmal von ihrem Styling-Kodex ab und begibt sich in die durchgesessenen Niederungen der Knotz-Couture. An ihrer Seite ein Experte seiner Zunft, der Couch-Coach persönlich: die Jogginghose. Im Englischen besser bekannt als Sweatpants, langjährige Partnerin des Sweaters. Treue Seelen: Man geht mit ihnen durch dick und dünn.

Viele von uns schreiben bereits Woche sechs im Homeoffice-Logbuch. Mittlerweile weiß man schon, wie viele Bücher man unterm Laptop stapeln muss, damit man nach Dienstschluss nicht leise wimmernd aus dem Wohnzimmer robbt, oder welcher Hintergrund sich am besten für die Videokonferenz mit den lieben Kollegen eignet.

