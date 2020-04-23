Deshalb bieten wir allen Leserinnen und Lesern freien Zugang zu allen Texten, multimedialen Angeboten und Informationen rund um den Ausbruch des Coronavirus und darüber hinaus. Melden Sie sich an und nutzen Sie die Kleine Zeitung Website, App, und E-Paper während dieser schwierigen Zeiten kostenlos.

Die Jogginghose: vom modischen Schreckgespenst zur treuen Lebensabschnittspartnerin in der Krise oder: Probier’s mal mit Gemütlichkeit.

Einem Buch und dem dazu passenden Film zufolge trägt Anna Wintour ja Prada. Doch in Zeiten einer Pandemie weicht sogar die „Vogue“-Chefin einmal von ihrem Styling-Kodex ab und begibt sich in die durchgesessenen Niederungen der Knotz-Couture. An ihrer Seite ein Experte seiner Zunft, der Couch-Coach persönlich: die Jogginghose. Im Englischen besser bekannt als Sweatpants, langjährige Partnerin des Sweaters. Treue Seelen: Man geht mit ihnen durch dick und dünn.

Carmen Oster Redakteurin Beilagen, Mode & Lifestyle Mehr von Carmen Oster

Viele von uns schreiben bereits Woche sechs im Homeoffice-Logbuch. Mittlerweile weiß man schon, wie viele Bücher man unterm Laptop stapeln muss, damit man nach Dienstschluss nicht leise wimmernd aus dem Wohnzimmer robbt, oder welcher Hintergrund sich am besten für die Videokonferenz mit den lieben Kollegen eignet.