Einem Buch und dem dazu passenden Film zufolge trägt Anna Wintour ja Prada. Doch in Zeiten einer Pandemie weicht sogar die „Vogue“-Chefin einmal von ihrem Styling-Kodex ab und begibt sich in die durchgesessenen Niederungen der Knotz-Couture. An ihrer Seite ein Experte seiner Zunft, der Couch-Coach persönlich: die Jogginghose. Im Englischen besser bekannt als Sweatpants, langjährige Partnerin des Sweaters. Treue Seelen: Man geht mit ihnen durch dick und dünn.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
“But for all the damage we’ve seen, it is also clear that there is opportunity as well. Everyone we were speaking to seemed to agree: that fashion needs to change. That when we come back from this crisis—which we will—we should come back with purpose: stronger and more thoughtful and more sustainable in what we do. ... Fashion is too often criticized for being elitist. We know better: that this community is about all of us, that it, and the retail industry, employ millions, up and down the economic scale.” (Source-Vogue.com✔️) . . #annawintour