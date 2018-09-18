Beste Dramaserie - "Game of Thrones"
Beste Comedyserie - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Beste Miniserie - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie - Claire Foy für "The Crown"
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie - Matthew Rhys für "The Americans"
Beste Regie in einer Dramaserie - Stephen Daldry für "The Crown"
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedyserie - Rachel Brosnahan für "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Comedyserie - Bill Hader für "Barry"
Beste Regie in einer Comedyserie - Amy Sherman-Palladino für "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Miniserie - Regina King für "Seven Seconds"
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Miniserie - Darren Criss für "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Beste Talkshow - "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Beste Sketchshow - "Saturday Night Live"
Beste Castingshow - "RuPaul's Drag Race"