18. September 2018, 08:40 Uhr
Graz

Emmy-VerleihungDie Preisträger der wichtigsten Kategorien

Bei den 70. Emmy Awards wurden am vorvergangenen Wochenende und am Montagabend in Los Angeles Preise in 122 Kategorien vergeben. Die Deutsche Presse-Agentur dokumentiert die Sieger in den wichtigsten Sparten.

07.10 Uhr, 18. September 2018
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-PRESS ROOM
© (c) APA/AFP/VALERIE MACON (VALERIE MACON)
 

Beste Dramaserie - "Game of Thrones"

Beste Comedyserie - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Beste Miniserie - "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie - Claire Foy für "The Crown"

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie - Matthew Rhys für "The Americans"

Beste Regie in einer Dramaserie - Stephen Daldry für "The Crown"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedyserie - Rachel Brosnahan für "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Comedyserie - Bill Hader für "Barry"

Beste Regie in einer Comedyserie - Amy Sherman-Palladino für "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Miniserie - Regina King für "Seven Seconds"

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Miniserie - Darren Criss für "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Beste Talkshow - "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Beste Sketchshow - "Saturday Night Live"

Beste Castingshow - "RuPaul's Drag Race"

