Hear from mission experts at 7:00am ET about today’s @OrbitalATK #Antares rocket launch. Now safely in orbit, with solar arrays unfurled, the #Cygnus cargo vehicle will deliver tons of @ISS_Research & supplies to @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/ZuxLDtRxxM Q? Use #askNASA pic.twitter.com/CXHFZgJTrm