Krippenfeiern
Admont: 16 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
Altenmarkt: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Assach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Aussee: 16 Uhr, Pfarrheim.
Bad Mitterndorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Donnersbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Frauenberg/Enns: 15 Uhr, Kirche Ardning.
Gröbming: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hall: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Haus: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Irdning: 15 Uhr, Florianikirche Aigen.
Liezen: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Landl: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Öblarn: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Oppenberg: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Rottenmann: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schladming: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Stainach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Martin/Grimming: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Nikolai/Sölktal: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Trieben: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
