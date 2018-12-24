AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
24. Dezember 2018, 05:36 Uhr
Bezirk LiezenDer Heilige Abend in der Kirche

Der Besuch der Christmette oder einer Krippenfeier ist morgen für viele ein Fixpunkt. Die Termine in der Region auf einen Blick.

05.15 Uhr, 24. Dezember 2018

Am Heiligen Abend feiern viele in der Kirche Christi Geburt. Zahlreiche Krippenfeiern und Christmetten laden dazu ein © TV Bad Gleichenberg
 

Krippenfeiern

Admont: 16 Uhr, Stiftskirche.
Altenmarkt: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Assach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Bad Aussee: 16 Uhr, Pfarrheim.
Bad Mitterndorf: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Donnersbach: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Frauenberg/Enns: 15 Uhr, Kirche Ardning.
Gröbming: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Hall: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Haus: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Irdning: 15 Uhr, Florianikirche Aigen.
Liezen: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Landl: 15 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Öblarn: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Oppenberg: 15.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Rottenmann: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Schladming: 16.30 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Stainach: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Martin/Grimming: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
St. Nikolai/Sölktal: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.
Trieben: 16 Uhr, Pfarrkirche.

