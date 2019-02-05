Super-G-Weltmeisterin Mikaela Shiffrin wird bei den alpinen Ski-Weltmeisterschaften in Aare auf ein Antreten in der Kombination verzichten und sich auf Riesentorlauf und Slalom konzentrieren. Das teilte die US-Amerikanerin am Dienstagabend auf Twitter mit.
Es sei eine schwierige Entscheidung gewesen, aber das Team und sie seien zum Schluss gekommen, dass ein Kombistart bei dieser WM zu viel gewesen wäre. "Diese Saison hat schon meine kühnsten Träume übertroffen und es ist noch nicht vorbei", schrieb Shiffrin.
Das Schwierigste für sie sei, die Balance zu finden zwischen ihrem Verlangen, möglichst viele Rennen zu fahren, und dem körperlichen und mentalen Energiehaushalt, das dürfe sie nicht als selbstverständlich hinnehmen. "Wir glauben, dass ich meine Energie auf Slalom und Riesentorlauf konzentrieren muss", meinte die Gewinnerin von drei WM-Goldmedaillen im Slalom.
Wow. 🤪🤪🤪 This is unbelievable on so many levels. It feels too good to be true, like a dream, like I am going to wake up any moment and realize it’s not real... but it is. At the same time, I know how lucky I was today. This race came down to the HUNDREDTHS, and I ran just before the clouds rolled in and the light went out so I was still able to ski how I wanted, and the girls after me did not have that. But sometimes that’s how it goes, and for today, I can just smile, and thank my lucky stars as well as all of the people who have helped me get here. 🙏🏻 Relieved and thankful to see both @lindseyvonn and @lalalaurenne ski away from their crashes today! And Congrats to @iamsofiagoggia and @_corinnesuter_ in this incredibly tight race! • • • Concerning the Alpine Combined - I have been going back and forth on this decision so much, it feels like a game of ping pong in my head🤦♀️😂. But my team and I have finally decided that competing in AC will be too much to manage in this World Championships. This season has already been beyond my wildest dreams and it still isn’t over! The most difficult thing through it all has been balancing my desire to race as much as possible with managing my energy levels both physically and mentally and not taking anything for granted. We believe the slalom and GS is where I need to focus my energy now, so for that reason, I will not start AC (or downhill but I think everyone knew that already😂)! Good luck to all of the girls in these next races, and see ya for the GS!🤗🤗🤗