Super-G-Weltmeisterin Mikaela Shiffrin wird nicht an der Kombination teilnehmen. Konzentration auf Slalom und Riesentorlauf.

© APA/EXPA/DOMINIK ANGERER

Super-G-Weltmeisterin Mikaela Shiffrin wird bei den alpinen Ski-Weltmeisterschaften in Aare auf ein Antreten in der Kombination verzichten und sich auf Riesentorlauf und Slalom konzentrieren. Das teilte die US-Amerikanerin am Dienstagabend auf Twitter mit.

Es sei eine schwierige Entscheidung gewesen, aber das Team und sie seien zum Schluss gekommen, dass ein Kombistart bei dieser WM zu viel gewesen wäre. "Diese Saison hat schon meine kühnsten Träume übertroffen und es ist noch nicht vorbei", schrieb Shiffrin.

Das Schwierigste für sie sei, die Balance zu finden zwischen ihrem Verlangen, möglichst viele Rennen zu fahren, und dem körperlichen und mentalen Energiehaushalt, das dürfe sie nicht als selbstverständlich hinnehmen. "Wir glauben, dass ich meine Energie auf Slalom und Riesentorlauf konzentrieren muss", meinte die Gewinnerin von drei WM-Goldmedaillen im Slalom.