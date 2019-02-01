Man könnte sagen: Lindsey Vonn macht einen Aksel Lund Svindal. Nicht so exklusiv auf der größten Skiparty in Kitzbühel, sondern auf Instagram - die Botschaft ist aber die gleiche.
Die US-Amerikanerin wird ihre Karriere beenden. Bei der Weltmeisterschaft in Aare wird sie noch in Abfahrt und Super-G antreten, dann ist Schluss. "Es waren zwei emotionale Wochen für mich, ich habe die härteste Entscheidung meines Lebens getroffen, dass ich nicht mehr Rennfahren werden", schreibt die Amerikanerin. "Ich bin immer ans Limit gegangen, das hat mir große Erfolge beschert, aber auch wilde Stürze."
It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring. A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed. My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather. Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures. Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen. Honestly, retiring isn’t what upsets me. Retiring without reaching my goal is what will stay with me forever. However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER! I always say, “Never give up!” So to all the the kids out there, to my fans who have sent me messages of encouragement to keep going… I need to tell you that I’m not giving up! I’m just starting a new chapter. Don’t lose faith in your dreams, keep fighting for what you love, and if you always give everything you have you’ll be happy no matter what the outcome. Thank you for the amazing years, for always supporting me, and for making my job so fun. Can’t wait to see some of you in the finish in Åre where I will give it my all one last time. Love always, Lindsey
In unnachahmlichem Stil Noch als Lindsey Kildow mir ihrem späteren Ehemann Thomas Vonn, von dem sie sich 2011 wieder trennte Ein Modell für die Fotografen Mit Aksel-Lund Svindal Ein glamouröses US-Skiduo: Lindsey und Julia Mancuso Olympisches Abfahrtsgold in Vancouver 2010 Bittere Momente mit der schweren Verletzung bei der Ski-WM 2013 in Schladming Gewaltiges Aufsehen erregte die Beziehung mit Golf-Superstar Tiger Woods Immer in Position Mit ihrem Vierbeiner Lucy Ein Bild aus früheren Tagen mit Liechensteins Marco Büchel Neckisch Elegant Erinnerungen an einstige Gefährtinnen: Maria Höfl-Riesch (links) und Anja Pärson Die erste große Kristallkugel für den Sieg im Gesamtweltcup 2008 Mit Österreichs Speed-Queen Renate Götschl (links) auf dem Siegerbild Mit Co-Weltcupsieger und US-Ski-Hero Bode Miller Auch im Slalom machte sie gute Figur, es gab zwei Weltcupsiege WM-Gold 2009 in Val d`Isere Der 82. und letzte Weltcupsieg 2018 in Aare Tränen in Cortina bei der Ankündigung des Abschieds
