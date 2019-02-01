Facebook

Lindsey Vonn © AP

Man könnte sagen: Lindsey Vonn macht einen Aksel Lund Svindal. Nicht so exklusiv auf der größten Skiparty in Kitzbühel, sondern auf Instagram - die Botschaft ist aber die gleiche.

Die US-Amerikanerin wird ihre Karriere beenden. Bei der Weltmeisterschaft in Aare wird sie noch in Abfahrt und Super-G antreten, dann ist Schluss. "Es waren zwei emotionale Wochen für mich, ich habe die härteste Entscheidung meines Lebens getroffen, dass ich nicht mehr Rennfahren werden", schreibt die Amerikanerin. "Ich bin immer ans Limit gegangen, das hat mir große Erfolge beschert, aber auch wilde Stürze."

Ski alpin: Lindsey Vonn: Bilder einer großen Karriere In unnachahmlichem Stil (c) GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram Noch als Lindsey Kildow mir ihrem späteren Ehemann Thomas Vonn, von dem sie sich 2011 wieder trennte (c) GEPA pictures/ Oskar Hoeher Ein Modell für die Fotografen (c) GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram Mit Aksel-Lund Svindal (c) GEPA pictures/ Andreas Pranter Ein glamouröses US-Skiduo: Lindsey und Julia Mancuso (c) GEPA pictures/ Andreas Reichart Olympisches Abfahrtsgold in Vancouver 2010 (c) GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien Bittere Momente mit der schweren Verletzung bei der Ski-WM 2013 in Schladming (c) GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien Gewaltiges Aufsehen erregte die Beziehung mit Golf-Superstar Tiger Woods (c) GEPA pictures/ USA TODAY Sports Immer in Position (c) GEPA pictures/ XPB Images Mit ihrem Vierbeiner Lucy (c) GEPA pictures/ Daniel Goetzhaber Ein Bild aus früheren Tagen mit Liechensteins Marco Büchel (c) GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram Neckisch (c) GEPA pictures/ Harald Steiner Elegant (c) GEPA pictures/ Mario Kneisl Erinnerungen an einstige Gefährtinnen: Maria Höfl-Riesch (links) und Anja Pärson (c) GEPA pictures/ Andreas Reichart Die erste große Kristallkugel für den Sieg im Gesamtweltcup 2008 (c) GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien Mit Österreichs Speed-Queen Renate Götschl (links) auf dem Siegerbild (c) GEPA pictures/ A. Panzenberger Mit Co-Weltcupsieger und US-Ski-Hero Bode Miller (c) GEPA pictures/ Hans Simonlehner Auch im Slalom machte sie gute Figur, es gab zwei Weltcupsiege (c) GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien WM-Gold 2009 in Val d`Isere (c) GEPA pictures/ Walter Luger Der 82. und letzte Weltcupsieg 2018 in Aare (c) GEPA pictures/ Andreas Pranter Tränen in Cortina bei der Ankündigung des Abschieds (c) GEPA pictures/ Thomas Bachun 1/21