AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
05. Jänner 2019, 14:22 Uhr
SHOP ABO VORTEILSCLUB
Region ändern Anmelden
2 ° C
Graz

Slalom in ZagrebShiffrin fährt der Konkurrenz im 1. Durchgang um die Ohren

Mikaela Shiffrin fährt einmal mehr in einer eigenen Liga. Nach 15 Läuferinnen im 1. Durchgang des Slaloms in Zagreb führt der US-Topstar überlegen vor der Schweizerin Wendy Holdener (+1,15) und der Slowakin Petra Vlhova (+1,34).

13.17 Uhr, 05. Jänner 2019
Mikaela Shiffrin © AP
 

Hier kommen Sie zum Liveticker!

Mikaela Shiffrin liegt nach dem ersten Durchgang des Weltcup-Slaloms in Zagreb überlegen in Führung. Die US-Topfavoritin startet mit satten 1,15 Sekunden Vorsprung auf die Olympia-Zweite Wendy Holdener aus der Schweiz in den zweiten Lauf (ab 16.00 Uhr/live ORF eins, Kleine zeitung-Liveticker). Halbzeitdritte war die Slowakin Petra Vlhova (1,34).

Die Schwedin Anna Swenn-Larsson liegt auf Platz vier, jedoch über zwei Sekunden zurück. Die Österreicherinnen enttäuschten: Katharina Liensberger (2,55) lag als beste Österreicherin auf Rang sieben.

Katharina Truppe und Bernadette Schild gehen mit über 3 Sekunden Rückstand in die Entscheidung.

US-Star: Die erfolgreichste Slalom-Fahrerin

29.12.2018: Semmering

(c) AP (Giovanni Auletta)

22.12.2018: Courchevel

(c) APA/AFP/JEFF PACHOUD (JEFF PACHOUD)

25.11.2018: Killington

(c) GEPA pictures (GEPA pictures/ Greg Cooper)

17.11.2018: Levi

(c) AP (Gabriele Facciotti)

17.3.2018: Are

(c) AP (Marco Trovati)

9.3.2018: Ofterschwang

(c) AP (Marco Tacca)

9.1.2018: Flachau

(c) APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER (EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)

7.1.2018: Kranjska Gora

(c) GEPA pictures (GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram)

3.1.2018: Zagreb

(c) AP (Giovanni Auletta)

28.12.2017: Lienz

(c) APA/EXPA/MICHAEL GRUBER (EXPA/MICHAEL GRUBER)

26.11.2017: Killington

(c) AP (Charles Krupa)

11.3.2017: Squaw Valley

(c) AP (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

8.1.2017: Marburg

(c) GEPA pictures (GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram)

29.12.2016: Semmering

(c) AP (Giovanni Auletta)

11.12.2016: Sestriere

(c) GEPA pictures (GEPA pictures/ Daniel Goetzhaber)

27.11.2016: Killington

(c) AP (Charles Krupa)

12.11.2016: Levi

(c) AP (Alessandro Trovati)

15.2.2016: Crans Montana

(c) APA/KEYSTONE/LAURENT GILLIERON (LAURENT GILLIERON)

19.03.2016: St. Moritz

GEPA Pictures

06.03.2016: Jasna

GEPA Pictures

29.11.2015: Aspen

GEPA Pictures

28.11.2015: Aspen

GEPA Pictures

21.03.2015: Meribel

GEPA Pictures

14.03.2015: Are

GEPA Pictures

22.02.2015: Marburg

GEPA Pictures

04.01.2015: Zagreb

GEPA Pictures

29.12.2014: Kühtai

GEPA Pictures

15.03.2014: Lenzerheide

GEPA Pictures

08.03.2014: Are

GEPA Pictures

14.01.2014: Flachau

GEPA Pictures

05.01.2014: Bormio

GEPA Pictures

16.11.2013: Levi

GEPA Pictures

16.03.2013: Lenzerheide

GEPA Pictures

15.01.2013: Flachau

GEPA Pictures

04.01.2013: Zagreb

GEPA Pictures

20.12.2012: Are

GEPA Pictures
1/36

Diskutieren Sie mit - posten Sie als Erste(r) Ihre Meinung! Kommentieren