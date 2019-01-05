Facebook

Mikaela Shiffrin © AP

Hier kommen Sie zum Liveticker!

Mikaela Shiffrin liegt nach dem ersten Durchgang des Weltcup-Slaloms in Zagreb überlegen in Führung. Die US-Topfavoritin startet mit satten 1,15 Sekunden Vorsprung auf die Olympia-Zweite Wendy Holdener aus der Schweiz in den zweiten Lauf (ab 16.00 Uhr/live ORF eins, Kleine zeitung-Liveticker). Halbzeitdritte war die Slowakin Petra Vlhova (1,34).

Die Schwedin Anna Swenn-Larsson liegt auf Platz vier, jedoch über zwei Sekunden zurück. Die Österreicherinnen enttäuschten: Katharina Liensberger (2,55) lag als beste Österreicherin auf Rang sieben.

Katharina Truppe und Bernadette Schild gehen mit über 3 Sekunden Rückstand in die Entscheidung.

