Mikaela Shiffrin liegt nach dem ersten Durchgang des Weltcup-Slaloms in Zagreb überlegen in Führung. Die US-Topfavoritin startet mit satten 1,15 Sekunden Vorsprung auf die Olympia-Zweite Wendy Holdener aus der Schweiz in den zweiten Lauf (ab 16.00 Uhr/live ORF eins, Kleine zeitung-Liveticker). Halbzeitdritte war die Slowakin Petra Vlhova (1,34).
Die Schwedin Anna Swenn-Larsson liegt auf Platz vier, jedoch über zwei Sekunden zurück. Die Österreicherinnen enttäuschten: Katharina Liensberger (2,55) lag als beste Österreicherin auf Rang sieben.
Katharina Truppe und Bernadette Schild gehen mit über 3 Sekunden Rückstand in die Entscheidung.
29.12.2018: Semmering 22.12.2018: Courchevel 25.11.2018: Killington 17.11.2018: Levi 17.3.2018: Are 9.3.2018: Ofterschwang 9.1.2018: Flachau 7.1.2018: Kranjska Gora 3.1.2018: Zagreb 28.12.2017: Lienz 26.11.2017: Killington 11.3.2017: Squaw Valley 8.1.2017: Marburg 29.12.2016: Semmering 11.12.2016: Sestriere 27.11.2016: Killington 12.11.2016: Levi 15.2.2016: Crans Montana 19.03.2016: St. Moritz 06.03.2016: Jasna 29.11.2015: Aspen 28.11.2015: Aspen 21.03.2015: Meribel 14.03.2015: Are 22.02.2015: Marburg 04.01.2015: Zagreb 29.12.2014: Kühtai 15.03.2014: Lenzerheide 08.03.2014: Are 14.01.2014: Flachau 05.01.2014: Bormio 16.11.2013: Levi 16.03.2013: Lenzerheide 15.01.2013: Flachau 04.01.2013: Zagreb 20.12.2012: Are
US-Star: Die erfolgreichste Slalom-Fahrerin
