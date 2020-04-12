Der frühere Autorennfahrer Stirling Moss ist mit 90 Jahren gestorben. Die britische Motorsport-Legende hat als Teamkollege des Argentiniers Juan Manuel Fangio zwischen 1951 und 1961 16 Formel-1-Grand-Prix gewonnen und war viermal WM-Zweiter. Moss, der auch als Sportwagen-Pilot erfolgreich war, gilt als der beste Formel-1-Fahrer, der nie Weltmeister wurde.
Der Brite gewann auch 1955 die berüchtigte Mille Miglia, das gefährliche Straßenrennen von Brescia nach Rom und retour, mit einem Siegerschnitt von 100 Meilen/Stunde (rund 160 km/), alles auf öffentlichen Straßen. Und er war viele Jahre auch gern gesehener Gast bei der Ennstal Classic.
Die gesamte Formel-1-Szene bekundete ihr Beileid:
Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020
Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90#F1 https://t.co/6pFBdXoEZm— Formula 1 (@F1) April 12, 2020
All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020
Aston Martin is sad to record the passing of one of Britain’s greatest racing drivers, Sir Stirling Moss.— Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) April 12, 2020
A legendary sportsman and gentleman, our thoughts go to Lady Moss, his family and his many fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/HnypW4E7Wc
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of BRDC Member, motorsport legend & friend to many Sir Stirling Moss OBE. Our thoughts are with Lady Moss & their family at this difficult time. A proud BRDC Member from the day he received his badge & we will all miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/1qca9mvuRD— BRDC (@BRDCSilverstone) April 12, 2020