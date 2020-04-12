AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
12. April 2020, 15:30 Uhr
SHOP ABO VORTEILSCLUB
Region ändern Anmelden
21 ° C
Graz

Formel 1Stirling Moss ist mit 90 Jahren gestorben

Er war der erfolgreichste Formel-1-Rennfahrer, der nie Weltmeister geworden ist. Viermal wurde er WM-Zweiter. Moss gewann insgesamt 16 Grand Prix.

13.34 Uhr, 12. April 2020
FILES-GBR-AUTO-PRIX-MOSS
Stirling Moss © (c) APA/AFP/SHAUN CURRY (SHAUN CURRY)
 

Der frühere Autorennfahrer Stirling Moss ist mit 90 Jahren gestorben. Die britische Motorsport-Legende hat als Teamkollege des Argentiniers Juan Manuel Fangio zwischen 1951 und 1961 16 Formel-1-Grand-Prix gewonnen und war viermal WM-Zweiter. Moss, der auch als Sportwagen-Pilot erfolgreich war, gilt als der beste Formel-1-Fahrer, der nie Weltmeister wurde.

Der Brite gewann auch 1955 die berüchtigte Mille Miglia, das gefährliche Straßenrennen von Brescia nach Rom und retour, mit einem Siegerschnitt von 100 Meilen/Stunde (rund 160 km/), alles auf öffentlichen Straßen. Und er war viele Jahre auch gern gesehener Gast bei der Ennstal Classic.

Die gesamte Formel-1-Szene bekundete ihr Beileid:

 

Diskutieren Sie mit - posten Sie als Erste(r) Ihre Meinung! Kommentieren