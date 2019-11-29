Der bekannte US-Extremkletterer Brad Gobright ist in Mexiko tödlich verunglückt. Der 31-Jährige sei am Mittwoch gemeinsam mit seinem US-Kollegen Aidan Jacobson auf einer Klettertour im nördlichen Bundesstaat Nuevo León gewesen, als er beim Abseilen mehrere hundert Meter in die Tiefe gestürzt sei, teilte der Zivilschutz des Bundesstaats am Donnerstag mit.
Der 26-jährige Jacobson stürzte den Angaben zufolge gemeinsam mit Gobright ab, blieb aber im Gegensatz zu seinem Kameraden auf einem Vorsprung liegen. Er erlitt demnach Verletzungen unter anderem am rechten Knöchel. Die beiden waren auf der als "Leuchtender Pfad" bekannten Route in Potrero Chico unterwegs.
Gobright war in der Kletterwelt vor allem für spektakuläre Aktionen wie einen Rekord-Aufstieg am Granitriesen El Capitán im kalifornischen Yosemite-Nationalpark bekannt. Bei dem Free-Solo-Abenteuer an der berüchtigten Steilwand hatte er 2017 einen Rekord aufgestellt.
These are some shots taken on the desert road trip I took last week. The trip was ten days long and we sampled different types of climbing. Long, short, winggate, solidified mud, exposed calcite, scary basalt. We climbed trad, sport and even bouldered. Some times it was very hot and other times it was very cold. We slept in the dirt, the back of vans and fancy hotel rooms. At times things got very chaotic but at other times it was calm and silent as I stared off into the vast openness. The trip wasn’t really about projecting and sending hard. It was more about getting variety in a relatively short amount of time. I hadn’t taken a trip like this in a really long time and it was actually a very refreshing experience. I’m teaming up with @gramicci_climb to make a short film about the trip. Pic 1: The Six Star Crack 📷 @tradisplaid Pic 2: Castleton Tower Pic 3: @alicehafer on Castleton Tower Pic 4: @maison.deschamps in The Fisher Towers Pic 5: 📷 @maison.deschamps Pic 6: Monument Valley. @evolv_worldwide @frictionlabs