Camille Herron ist dafür bekannt, weit zu laufen. Die 37-Jährige stellte nun aber einen neuen Weltrekord im 24-Stunden-Lauf auf. In Phoenix, Arizona, rannte die Amerikanerin 24 Stunden im Kreis.
Und absolvierte in dieser Zeit 260,6 Kilometer. Der bisherige Weltrekord lag bei exakt 260 Kilometer und wurde von der Polin Patrycja Beereznowska gelaufen. 260,6 Kilometer in 24 Stunden zu laufen entspricht einem durchschnittlichen Tempo von 5:30 Minuten pro Kilometer. Wer einen Marathon mit dieser "Pace" läuft, kommt immerhin noch unter vier Stunden ins Ziel.
Ganz unbekannt ist Herron nicht: Neben zahlreichen anderen Rekorden, die sie aufgestellt hat, erreichte sie auch einen kuriosen. Niemand lief jemals schneller einen Marathon im Superman-Kostüm.
These are the moments we live for! 🙌 It’s been a tough yr overcoming injury/health issues to get back running and racing. I thank all my sponsors for sticking with me through thick and thin. From @niketrail.running sending me two pairs of Vaporfly’s and a pair of Pegasus Turbos for the race and @corosglobal for speedy delivering me the new Apex watch, which had 32% battery life left after the race- everything was utilized and much appreciated! - It was an amazing and hard fought 24 hrs on the track at Desert Solstice w/ some super talented athletes. I went to the pain cave the final 5-6 hrs- thanks to a @tacobell run by my friend @gconnelie and @rogueales Dead Guy Ale for bringing me back from the dead! ☠️ We did it!!! ✨💃🔝 - ✅ 24 Hr World Best- 162.919 Miles at 8:50 per mi pace - 📷: @howiesternphoto - #WingsforDavid #NikeTrail #NikeRunning #JustDoIt #AirCamille #Transcend #DesertSolstice #Ultrarunning #24hours @niketrail.running @nikerunning @nathansportsinc @rapidreboot @sword @clifbar @team_hotshot @squirrels_nut_butter @halo @florahealthy @corosglobal @rollrecovery @hyperwear @cainlk @functionphysicaltherapy @mmastalir @aravaiparunning @haypollack @jamilcoury