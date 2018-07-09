Am Mittwoch um 20 Uhr trifft England im WM-Halbfinale auf Kroatien. Dies soll für die "Three Lions" aber nur eine Zwischenstation sein, denn viele Briten sind sich einig: "It's coming home" - also der Titel kommt nach Hause ins Mutterland des Fußballs, wo man zuletzt 1966 über den Pokal der Pokale jubeln durfte. Und warum das so ist? Die Gründe finden Sie hier:
Das Zahlen-Orakel:
2018-1966= 52— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) 24. Juni 2018
5+2=7
7 = number of games it will take to win the World Cup.
IT'S COMING HOME LADS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gyJEkauTAC
On the 30th July, England won 4-2 in the 8th World Cup Final. The year was 1966.— ⚒ Jack Himself ⚒ (@jackgambardella) 2. Juli 2018
30 x 4 = 120
120 / 2 = 60
60 - 8 = 52
52 + 1966 = 2018
It’s coming home lads 🏴
World Cup Quarter Finals— James D (@jiggybulko) 5. Juli 2018
France: 6 letters
Uruguay: 7 letters
Brazil: 6 letters
Belgium: 7 letters
Sweden: 6 letters
England: 7 letters
Russia: 6 letters
Croatia: 7 letters
Games to be played on 6 & 7 July
6+7 =13
13 letters in
It’s coming home
🏴
Der Vergleich mit 1966:
1966:— Anthony Dominic Duff (@anthonydduff) 27. Juni 2018
Real Madrid win the European Cup
Burnley qualify for Europe
Man City win the league
Chelsea finish 5th
England win World Cup
2018:
Real Madrid win the Champions League
Burnley qualify for Europe
Man City win the league
Chelsea finish 5th
IT’S COMING HOME
1966: Palace didn’t win anything— HLTCO (@HLTCO) 2. Juli 2018
2018: Palace didn’t win anything
It’s coming home, lads! 🏴
📅 1966— BigSport (@BigSportGB) 4. Juli 2018
🎾 Andy Murray didn't play at Wimbledon
⚽️ England won the World Cup
📅 2018
🎾 Andy Murray isn't playing at Wimbledon
⚽️ #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/gROoytl2aQ
Die unübersehbaren Zeichen:
This just happened. It’s definetly coming home #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/KI13F8zchg— Adam Cox (@topmycake) 3. Juli 2018
It' coming home! pic.twitter.com/YeFJ5tfef8— Football Stuff 🏆 (@FootbalIStuff) 7. Juli 2018
1966 win world cup— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 7. Juli 2018
1973 join the EU
2016 leave the EU
2018 going to win the world cup
Not jumping to conclusions here but the EU definitely held us back.