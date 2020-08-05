Carolina schafft Aufstieg in Play-off-Hauptrunde der NHL

Die Carolina Hurricanes haben als erstes Team die Play-off-Qualifikation der nordamerikanischen Eishockey-Liga NHL gemeistert. Die Hurricanes besiegten am Dienstag beim Turnier in Toronto die New York Rangers mit 4:1 und entschieden die "Best of five"-Serie mit 3:0 für sich.