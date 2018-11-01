Österreich wird sich, wie bisher schon die USA, Australien und Ungarn, dem im Rahmen der Vereinten Nationen über Jahre ausgehandelten „Migrationspakt“ nicht anschließen. Das ist gleichermaßen nachvollziehbar wie langfristig unvernünftig.
Verpasste ChanceDas Nein Österreichs zum UN-Migrationspakt ist schlüssig; besonders vernünftig ist es nicht
Es ist nachvollziehbar, dass die Regierung den Beitritt zum Migrationspakt verweigert. Pragmatisch gesehen verpasst man eine Chance, künftige Krisen besser zu bewältigen.
"Migration has been part of the human experience throughout history,
and we recognize that it is a source of prosperity, innovation and sustainable development in our globalized world, and that these positive impacts can be optimized by improving migration governance. The majority of migrants around the world today travel, live and work in a safe, orderly and regular manner. Nonetheless, migration undeniably affects our countries, communities, migrants and their families in very different and sometimes unpredictable ways."
"This Global Compact offers a 360-degree vision of international migration and recognizes that a comprehensive approach is needed to optimize the overall benefits of migration, while addressing risks and challenges for individuals and communities in countries of origin, transit and destination. No country can address the challenges and opportunities of this global phenomenon on its own. With this comprehensive approach, we aim to facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration, while reducing the incidence and negative impact of irregular migration through international cooperation and a combination of measures put forward in this Global Compact."