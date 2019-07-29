Von Greta Thunberg bis Michelle Obama: Herzogin Meghan lässt in der September-Ausgabe der britischen "Vogue" bahnbrechende Frauen hochleben.

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Seite per E-Mail senden

Seite drucken

Schriftgröße größer

Schriftgröße kleiner

Meghan bei ihrer Arbeit als Gast-Editorin der britischen Vogue © APA/AFP/KENSINGTON PALACE/@SUSSEXROYAL (@SUSSEXROYAL)

Herzogin Meghan (37), Ehefrau von Prinz Harry, hat für die britische Modezeitschrift "Vogue" als Gast-Chefredakteurin gewirkt - und rückt in der September-Ausgabe 15 Frauen und deren bahnbrechendes Wirken in den Blick.

Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg, Neuseelands Premierministerin Jacinda Ardern und US-Schauspielerin Jane Fonda gehörten zu den weiblichen Persönlichkeiten, die unter dem Titel "Forces of Change" (etwa: Kräfte des Wandels) auf dem Cover zu sehen seien, teilte das britische Königshaus am Sonntag mit. Sie alle vereine ihre Furchtlosigkeit, Barrieren zu durchbrechen, hieß es weiter.

Auch Meghans "offenes Gespräch" mit der früheren US-First Lady Michelle Obama und Prinz Harrys Interview mit der Primatenforscherin Jane Goodall seien in der Ausgabe zu finden. Die britische September-Vogue kommt am 2. August an die Kiosks und ist vorher im Download erhältlich. Meghan selbst habe nicht auf dem Cover erscheinen wollen, weil sie das als "prahlerisch" empfunden hätte, verriet Vogue-Chefredakteur Edward Enninful laut der Nachrichtenagentur PA.

Mehr zum Thema 80er-Jahre-Hype Lady Dianas Gespür für Mode

"Diese letzten sieben Monate waren ein lohnender Prozess", sagte Meghan in einer Erklärung über die Zusammenarbeit mit Enninful und die getroffene Auswahl der Persönlichkeiten von der Politik bis hin zur Kunst, die "in der Welt von heute" Wirkung besäßen. "Ich hoffe, Leser und Leserinnen werden sich inspiriert fühlen von den "Kräften des Wandels", die sich in diesen Seiten finden werden."