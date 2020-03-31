Ihre neuen Karrieren werden Prinz Harry (35) und seine Frau Meghan von Los Angeles aus starten. Wie sich Harry und Meghan ihren Lebensstil finanzieren wollen, wird sich noch weisen. Die Marke "Sussex Royal" wird ihnen jedenfalls keine Einnahmen bringen.
Die berühmte Marke hätte ihnen stattliche Einnahmen garantiert. Königin Elizabeth II. (93) will allerdings in einem Jahr die vereinbarten Regelungen überprüfen lassen. Sie soll ihren Urenkel Archie übrigens seit Monaten nicht mehr gesehen haben. Er wird am 6. Mai ein Jahr alt.
Das Paar hatte im Jänner angekündigt, sich von seinen royalen Aufgaben zurückzuziehen. Eigentlich wollte man in Kanada leben, inzwischen dürften die beiden aber in den US-Bundesstaat Kalifornien gezogen sein. Sie wohnen in Los Angeles, wo Meghan aufwuchs und ihre Mutter lebt. Spekuliert wird, dass es Meghan daher nun in die Filmbranche zurückkehren könnte. As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
