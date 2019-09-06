Facebook

Selbstbewusst im Netz: Demi Lovato steht zu ihrem Körper © Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Schluss mit der Verschönerung per Photoshop: Die US-Sängerin Demi Lovato (27) hat ein unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto von sich selbst ins Netz gestellt und sich damit ihrer "größten Angst" gestellt. "Ratet mal, was? Es ist Cellulite!!!!", schrieb sie am Freitag auf Instagram zu einem entsprechenden Bild. Alyssa Milano und andere Promis antworteten auf das Posting sehr positiv.

Früher habe sie solche Aufnahmen mit einem Computerprogramm wie Photoshop nachträglich geschönt. "Ich hasse, dass ich es gemacht habe, aber es ist wahr." Nun sei sie es leid, sich für ihren Körper zu schämen und dem Idealbild anderer entsprechen zu wollen. "Hier bin ich also: schamlos, furchtlos und stolz auf einen Körper, der viel durchgemacht hat und mich weiter verblüffen wird, wenn ich eines Tages hoffentlich ein Baby zur Welt bringen werde."

Die Musikerin ("Sober") hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder über psychische Probleme und Drogenabhängigkeit gesprochen. Im vergangenen Jahr unterzog sie sich einer Entziehungskur. Sie wolle nun ein neues Kapitel in ihrem Leben aufschlagen und authentisch sein. Sie fühle sich wohl in ihrer Haut und stresse sich mittlerweile nicht mehr mit "verrücktem Diätmist". "Ich liebe mich. Und du solltest dich auch lieben", schrieb Lovato in ihrem Eintrag.

Für ihre Offenheit bekam die 27-Jährige von ihren Fans, aber auch von Prominenten umgehend Zuspruch. "Ja. Du siehst unglaublich aus", schrieb Model Hailey Bieber. Und Ex-Skirennfahrerin Lindsey Vonn meinte: "Ja!!! Schäm dich nicht!! Sei stolz!" Lovatos Manager Scooter Braun freute sich für ihren Schützling: "Bravo, dass du DICH zu allererst liebst und damit Millionen inspirierst." Ebenso Alyssa Milano. Sie schrieb: "Danke dafür @ddlovato. Danke. Danke. Danke"