Nach Gerüchten um ihren Gesundheitszustand hat Popsängerin Britney Spears ihre Fans beruhigt. "Alles ist in Ordnung", sagte die 37-Jährige in einem Video auf Instagram. Zugleich wünschte sie sich mehr Rücksicht: Ihre Familie mache gerade eine schwere Zeit durch - sie brauche Zeit, damit umzugehen. "Aber keine Sorge, ich bin bald zurück."
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
Wegen einer schweren Erkrankung ihres Vaters hatte die US-Sängerin im Jänner alle Auftritte abgesagt. Anfang April berichteten mehrere US-Medien übereinstimmend, dass der 37-Jährigen die Sorge um ihren Vater derart zu schaffen mache, dass sie sich in einer Psychiatrie professionelle Hilfe hole. 30 Tage wollte sie laut Promi-Portal "TMZ" in der Klinik bleiben.