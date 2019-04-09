Facebook

Mit Klebezettel für mehr Achtsamkeit im Klassenzimmer © (c) Getty Images/EyeEm (Fabian Krause / EyeEm)

Jeder Dritte erlebt zumindest einmal eine psychische Erkrankung. Auch viele Schüler und Studenten haben etwa mit Depressionen oder Angststörungen zu kämpfen.

Denn: Die Ansprüche an Studenten und Schüler steigen stetig. Nun versuchen etliche Schulen dagegen zu wirken. An einigen Schulen gibt es bereits seit Jahren das Unterrichtsfach "Glück", in dem man lernen soll auf seine Bedürfnisse zu achten, seine Gefühle und Ängste zu verstehen und sich auch Hilfe zu holen, wenn es einem einmal nicht so gut geht. Bei einer Klasse von 30 Kindern ist es als Lehrer jedoch nicht immer leicht zu erkennen, wie es um die mentale Gesundheit der Kinder und Jugendlichen steht. Genau damit beschäftigt sich auch die US-amerikanische Lehrerin Erin Castillo.

Für mehr Achtsamkeit im Klassenzimmer

Nachdem es an ihrer Schule vermehrt zu Suizidversuchen kam, beschloss Castillo, dass etwas getan werden muss. Die Lehrerin wollte ein sicheres Umfeld für Schüler schaffen, in dem sie offen zu ihren Gefühlen stehen können und gleichzeitig anonym sind. Die Pädagogin entwarf eine Liste, in der die Schüler vor dem Unterricht ihren Gefühlszustand mitteilen können, ohne dabei erkannt zu werden.



Jeder Schüler soll seinen Namen auf die Rückseite eines Klebezettels schreiben und seinem Gefühlszustand zuordnen: "Mir geht es gut", "Bin o.k.", "Mache gerade eine schwierige Zeit durch" oder "Bin an einem ganz dunklen Ort". So entsteht ein guter Überblick über die Gefühlssituation der Schüler. Wie auch Castillo unter einem Instagram-Post schreibt: "So können die Schüler bildlich sehen, dass sie mit ihren Problemen nicht allein sind."

Um anderen Lehrern ihr Konzept vorzustellen und weil es bei ihren Schülern so gut funktionierte, entschied sich die Pädagogin eine frei zugängliche Anleitung auf dem Portal "Teachers Pay Teachers" hochzuladen. Auch auf Instagram teilten zahlreiche Lehrer ihre "Check-in" Listen: