Jeder Dritte erlebt zumindest einmal eine psychische Erkrankung. Auch viele Schüler und Studenten haben etwa mit Depressionen oder Angststörungen zu kämpfen.
Denn: Die Ansprüche an Studenten und Schüler steigen stetig. Nun versuchen etliche Schulen dagegen zu wirken. An einigen Schulen gibt es bereits seit Jahren das Unterrichtsfach "Glück", in dem man lernen soll auf seine Bedürfnisse zu achten, seine Gefühle und Ängste zu verstehen und sich auch Hilfe zu holen, wenn es einem einmal nicht so gut geht. Bei einer Klasse von 30 Kindern ist es als Lehrer jedoch nicht immer leicht zu erkennen, wie es um die mentale Gesundheit der Kinder und Jugendlichen steht. Genau damit beschäftigt sich auch die US-amerikanische Lehrerin Erin Castillo.
Für mehr Achtsamkeit im Klassenzimmer
Nachdem es an ihrer Schule vermehrt zu Suizidversuchen kam, beschloss Castillo, dass etwas getan werden muss. Die Lehrerin wollte ein sicheres Umfeld für Schüler schaffen, in dem sie offen zu ihren Gefühlen stehen können und gleichzeitig anonym sind. Die Pädagogin entwarf eine Liste, in der die Schüler vor dem Unterricht ihren Gefühlszustand mitteilen können, ohne dabei erkannt zu werden.
Jeder Schüler soll seinen Namen auf die Rückseite eines Klebezettels schreiben und seinem Gefühlszustand zuordnen: "Mir geht es gut", "Bin o.k.", "Mache gerade eine schwierige Zeit durch" oder "Bin an einem ganz dunklen Ort". So entsteht ein guter Überblick über die Gefühlssituation der Schüler. Wie auch Castillo unter einem Instagram-Post schreibt: "So können die Schüler bildlich sehen, dass sie mit ihren Problemen nicht allein sind."
Made this mental health check in chart after seeing @missjohnstonsjourney use a digital version for teachers on her #okayteacher Facebook page. I asked my students to write their names on the back of a post-it note so I could check in with ones in the bottom two sections. I explained the green section as them struggling, but speaking to another adult or trying to work through it themselves. ••• I was able to start some check ins today, and holy cow these kids. I love them. My heart hurts for them. High school is rough sometimes, but I was happy that a few were given a safe space to vent and work through some feelings. ••• I also like that students could visually see that they aren’t alone in their struggles. It was a beautiful minimum day focusing on self care and mental health. ••• 💟UPDATE: just added a printable version with detail instructions so you can do this in your classroom! It’s FREE!💟 • • • #mentalhealthawareness #highschoolteacher #secondaryela #teacherorganization #teachings #anchorcharts #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #teachersfollowingteachers #iteachtoo #teachertips #weareteachers #teacherspayteachers #teacherideas #teachingideas #specialeducationteacher #teacherlove #teach #weteachsped #teacher #iteachhighschool #elateacher #teachergoals #igteacher #igteachers #teachersofig
Um anderen Lehrern ihr Konzept vorzustellen und weil es bei ihren Schülern so gut funktionierte, entschied sich die Pädagogin eine frei zugängliche Anleitung auf dem Portal "Teachers Pay Teachers" hochzuladen. Auch auf Instagram teilten zahlreiche Lehrer ihre "Check-in" Listen:
After one if my staff memebers showed me @jsscytn post of doing this in her classroom, I fell in love with idea.... so I decided to do it in mine. Some of my students are going to need it to be differentiated for their understanding so I will help those kiddos. For those who have staff like nurses, aides, paraprofessionals it’s great tool to see how staff are feeling. Staff and students decorated their own strip and I can’t to see how it will go on Monday when we use it for the first time ♥️ #teachersofinstagram #teachersfollowteachers #thesped #thespedlife #teacherlife #sped #spedteacher #teachersofig #firstyearteacher #autism #autismawareness #autismrocks #autisticteacher #autistickidsrock #autismclassroom #awesomelyautistic #autismadvocate #autismadventures #teachlove #teachacceptance #teachlovenothate
Our daily check-in is up and ready to go! Shoutout to @makingastatementinsped and @jsscytn for the great idea of how to help my students even more each and every day ❤️ #mindfulness #howyoudoin #happyclassrooms #dudeswhoteach #teachersfollowteachers #teachersofinstagram #iteach4th #checkin #behappy
Took a page out of @makingastatementinsped book and recreated her Mental Heath Check in poster 💭 . . It is SO important to have students become aware of their own mental health, and for teachers to create a classroom community where students feel safe to express their own feelings and realize they are not alone. Looking forward to conducting more check ins in the future! Also, Erin has a free download that includes set of instructions/posters to use in your own classroom, too- go snag those ASAP! ♥️ . . . #teacherspayteachers #mentalhealth #mentalhealthcheck #checkin #tpt #anchorchart