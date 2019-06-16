AccessControl ac = AccessControl.getAccessControl(request);
16. Juni 2019, 05:20 Uhr
Architektur, Garten, WohnenMit Instagram geht es einmal um die Welt

Diese Instagram-Accounts halten jede Menge Inspiration für Sie bereit - Architektur, Design, Gärten und versteckte Schätze.

Von Susanne Rakowitz | 05.00 Uhr, 16. Juni 2019
Ungewöhnliche Bauwerke, exzentrische Architekturprojekte: das sind die besten Instagram-Accounts © (c) newroadboy - stock.adobe.com
 

@deezen

Das legendäre Magazin schafft eine gute inhaltliche Mischung: vom spektakulären Einfamilienhaus über Architektur-Utopien bis hin zu sehenswerten Ausstellungen.

@hiltoncarter

Wer Blumen mag, aber keine Ahnung hat, wie man aus seiner Wohnung einen Garten macht, der ist bei Hilton Carter genau richtig. Der Mann hat einen grünen Daumen wie er im Buche steht.

@amazing.architecture

So manch einer hat hier nicht nur sein Traumhaus gefunden, sondern auch sein Traum-Urlaubsziel. Ob Villa auf Bali oder Feriendomizil in Portugal – Architektururlaub kann sehr spannend sein.

@architecture_hunter

Lebe lieber ungewöhnlich: Dieser Account zeigt herausragende Architekturprojekte aus der ganzen Welt – von Asien über Afrika bis Südamerika.

@ateliersjeannouvel

Stellvertretend für alle großen Architekturbüros: Jean Nouvel zeigt nicht nur seine eigenen Projekte, sondern teilt auch ambitionierte Architekturvisionen.

@archdigest

Der Account hat ein Faible für Inneneinrichtungen und gibt auch Einblicke in die Häuser von Prominenten. Wer ein Faible für Indien hat, dem sei @archdigestindia empfohlen.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

“I don’t think of myself as an irrational person, but when I first pulled up to this converted 18th-century barn on a drab December morning, I was overcome with possessiveness,” writes stylist @mieketenhave of coming across her dream home. “Even before we had reached the front door, the wild, almost accidental-looking allée of willows that guided us down the meandering driveway convinced me this was the place we had been looking for. It was the glorious, ancient beams, though, each carved with Roman numerals by the Dutch settlers who built it, that made my pulse quicken. Our ownership of this house was a “fait accompli” the minute I walked through the door. Nestled in the pastures of Dutchess County, New York, the house had lain unoccupied for some time, with rotted-out windows, an untold number of broken pipes concealed behind the walls, no kitchen of which to speak—not to mention a castiron claw-foot tub sitting in the middle of the living room, leaving deep grooves in the floor tracing a would-be looter’s path. But as in any good romance, none of this gave me any pause. I was besotted—equal parts abject desperation and rapture. The majestic great room, the soaring bookcases, the views out to fields and wooded hills were too much country fantasy for this Manhattan-born and -raised girl to bear.” The living room, pictured above, is filled with art, a George Smith sofa covered with a @lamaisonpierrefrey cotton-blend, a Jean-Michel Frank and Adolphe Chanaux cocktail table from @ralphpucciint, and a Louis XVI bergère in a Le Manach cotton. To see more of the home, visit the link in our profile. Photo by @ricardolabougle; text and styling by @mieketenhave

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Architectural Digest (@archdigest) am

@forgottenheritage

Verfallene Schlösser, aufgelassene Fabriken, verlassene Krankenhäuser: Diese Seite spürt jene Orte und Gebäude auf, die von der Zivilisation verlassen wurden. Von unheimlich bis unheimlich schön!

@spsgmuseum

Von Charlottenburg bis Sanssouci: Prunkvolle Festsäle, romantische Bibliotheken und fantastische Gärten zeigt der Account der Preußischen Schlösser und Gärten..

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

#OTD in 1710, François Gaspard Adam was born into a family of sculptors from near Nancy. He learned his trade first from his father and later in the most important workshops of Paris and Rome. The best-known works from his time in Prussia are numerous figures of the parterre of Sanssouci. Especially for the “French Rondelle” he created marble sculptures and bas-reliefs. Frederick the Great succeeded in bringing together many French sculptures. Next to François' brother Lambert-Sigisbert, Jean-Baptiste Pigalle and Guillaume Coustou jun., the oeuvre of Adam is a focal point of his extensive collection. ______ #OnThisDay 1710 wurde François Gaspard Adam in eine Bildhauerfamilie aus der Nähe von Nancy geboren. Sein Handwerk erlernte er zuerst von seinem Vater und später in bedeutenden Werkstätten in Paris und Rom. Die wohl bekanntesten Werke aus seiner Zeit in Preußen sind zahlreiche Figuren des Parterres von Sanssouci. Insbesondere für das „Französische Rondell“ schuf er Marmorskulpturen und Sockelreliefs. Neben François‘ Bruder Lambert-Sigisbert, Jean-Baptiste Pigalle und Guillaume Coustou d.J. stellt das Werk Adams einen Schwerpunkt der umfangreichen Sammlung Friedrichs des Großen dar. ©SPSG Foto: Leo Seidel #sculptures #prussia #frederick #frederickthegreat #adam #sanssouci #potsdam #berlin #paris #rome #figures #marble #ouevre #art #park #birthday #happybirthday #geburtstag #allesgute #friedrich #Preußen #Skulptur #instagood #pictureoftheday

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Palaces & Gardens (@spsgmuseum) am

