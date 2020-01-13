Nominierungen für 92. Oscar-Verleihung"Joker" könnte der Abräumer des Jahres werden

Eine Quadriga führt heuer das Feld der Topfavoriten für die 92. Oscar-Verleihung an: An der Spitze des Feldes steht mit 11 Nennungen "Joker" mit Joaquin Phoenix in der Titelpartie. Mit je 10 Nominierungen dicht auf den Fersen folgen das Gangster-Epos "The Irishman", die Weltkriegsparabel "1917" und Tarantinos "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood".

Joaquin Phoenix als "Joker" © AP

Wer seine Nominierungen in Preise ummünzen kann, entscheidet sich in der Nacht von 9. auf 10. Februar, wenn im Dolby Theatre von Hollywood zum 92. Mal die begehrten Goldbuben in 24 Kategorien vergeben werden.

Wer hat Chancen auf den begehrtesten Filmpreis der Welt? Mit elf Nominierungen geht "Joker" von Todd Phillips als großer Favorit ins Rennen. Mit je 10 Nominierungen dicht auf den Fersen folgen Martin Scorseses Gangsterepos "The Irishman", Sam Mendes' Weltkriegsparabel "1917" und Quentin Tarantinos "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood".

Die Anzahl der Nominierungen ist jedoch nicht zwingend ein echter Indikator für die Anzahl der Trophäen: 2018 etwa heimste der 13-fach nominierte Film "The Shape of Water" von Guillermo del Toro nur vier Auszeichnungen ein.

Beste Hauptdarsteller: Die Oscar-Favoriten 2020 Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story": Dafür ist sie als beste Hauptdarstellerin nominiert. Zudem als beste Nebendarstellerin in "Jojo Rabbit". AP Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet" AP Saoirse Ronan (Mitte) in "Little Women" AP Charlize Theron in "Bombshell" AP Renee Zellweger in "Judy" KK Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory" AP Joaquin Phoenix in und als "Joker" AP Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" AP Jonathan Pryce als Kardinal in "The Two Popes" AP Adam Driver in "Marriage Story" AP 1/10

Überblick über die Oscar-Nominierungen 2020:

BESTER FILM

"1917"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"



BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER

Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino in "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci in "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

BESTER AUSLANDSFILM

"Corpus Christi" (Polen)

"Honey Land" (Nordmazedonien)

"Les Miserables" (Frankreich)

"Pain and Glory" (Spanien)

"Parasite" (Südkorea)