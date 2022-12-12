  • BESTES DRAMA
    "Avatar: The Way of Water"
    "Elvis"
    "The Fabelmans"
    "Tár"
    "Top Gun: Maverick"
  • BESTE KOMÖDIE ODER MUSICAL
    "Babylon"
    "The Banshees of Inisherin"
    "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
    "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
    "Triangle of Sadness"
  • BESTER SCHAUSPIELER DRAMA
    Austin Butler für "Elvis"
    Brendan Fraser für "The Whale"
    Hugh Jackman für "The Son"
    Bill Nighy für "Living"
    Jeremy Pope für "The Inspection"
  • BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN DRAMA
    Cate Blanchett für "Tár"
    Olivia Colman für "Empire Of Light"
    Viola Davis für "The Woman King"
    Ana de Armas für "Blonde"
    Michelle Williams für "The Fabelmans"
  • BESTER SCHAUSPIELER KOMÖDIE ODER MUSICAL
    Diego Calva für "Babylon"
    Daniel Craig für "Glass Onion: A
    Knives Out Mystery"
    Adam Driver für "White Noise"
    Colin Farrell für "The Banshees of
    Inisherin"
    Ralph Fiennes für "The Menu"
Mehr zum Thema
  • BESTE SCHAUSPIELERIN KOMÖDIE ODER MUSICAL
    Lesley Manville für "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
    Margot Robbie für "Babylon"
    Anya Taylor-Joy für "The Menu"
    Emma Thompson für "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"
    Michelle Yeoh für "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
  • BESTER REGISSEUR
    Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert für "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
    Baz Luhrmann für "Elvis"
    Martin McDonagh für "The Banshees of Inisherin"
    Steven Spielberg für "The Fabelmans"
  • BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM
    "Inu-Oh"
    "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
    "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
    "Turning Red"
  • BESTER NICHT-ENGLISCHSPRACHIGER FILM
    "Im Westen nichts Neues" (Deutschland)
    "Argentina, 1985" (Argentinien)
    "Close" (Belgien)
    "Decision to Leave" (Südkorea)
    "RRR" (Indien)